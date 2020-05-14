Comal County recently added a second epidemiologist to help track COVID-19 cases.
During Thursday’s commissioner’s court meeting, Cheryl Fraser, public health director, introduced Anikumar “Anil” Mangla as the county’s newest weapon in fighting the spread of the coronavirus.
“Anil brings an incredible wealth of experience and knowledge to the office of public health,” she said Thursday. “We are lucky to have him and excited to work with him in continuing to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in Comal County.”
Mangla, most recently a public health professor at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, has joined the county’s first epidemiologist, Connie Alaniz, in testing and tracking coronavirus cases.
Together they will educate the public on the best ways to limit transmission of the virus. Fraser said Alaniz will continue with investigations and Mangla developing strategy and public education efforts.
While at UIW Mangla researched diabetes treatment and complications and was appointed to a gubernatorial task force on reducing diabetes-related kidney failure in Texas. He previously served as lead epidemiologist for the state of Indiana, as Georgia state epidemiologist, and as chief epidemiologist and assistant heath director of San Antonio Metro Health.
A South Africa native, Mangla immigrated to El Paso in 1988 and earned his Ph.D. in infectious disease from Texas Tech University. During his early career he helped the United Nations’ monitoring efforts to prevent the spread of HIV in Africa and in the past 15 years he has led teams of epidemiologists, immunologists and laboratories managing public response to H1N1, West Nile, Zika and chikungunya in Indiana, Georgia and San Antonio.
“I just feel a calling to do this,” Mangla said of returning to full-time epidemiology. “It’s whatever we can do to help in a crisis. I have the knowledge to help, so why not use it to help a county I live so close to?
“After meeting Cheryl and her team, I knew that’s what I wanted to do. We are going to make a difference.”
COVID-19 numbers
There were no new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday. With six deaths and 56 recoveries, the county has six active cases, one of which remains hospitalized. As of Thursday morning the public health office reported of 1,047 tests conducted, there were 68 positive tests, 913 negative tests and 66 results still pending.
About 475 people have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies over the past two weeks. Of those, seven were confirmed as positive, indicating they contracted COVID-19 in the past. The numbers don’t include antibody testing outside of the public health office and may include residents of other counties.
More on COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19. For questions or concerns, call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commissioners Court session
After between 3 and 12 inches of rain fell in parts of Comal County on Tuesday, commissioners took no action on calling for a burn ban.
The county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, fell from a 467 average on Tuesday to 152 by Thursday morning. The last countywide ban on burning in unincorporated county areas was issued Dec. 6, 2019 and lifted Jan. 17.
Commissioners accepted the tax-collector’s monthly collections report for April, which Cathy Talcott indicated a noticeable drop in over-65 and veterans disability quarterly collections likely due to the COVID-19 crisis. Commissioners also approved renewing county participation in the Texas statewide law enforcement support program and housing up to 10 Joint Base-San Antonio defendants after the new county jail opens later this spring.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
• A final plat combining lots in a portion of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivision; waiving county regulations for conveyance of a 4.0-acre tract from Southstar at Vintage Oaks LLC for the land housing Emergency Services District No. 3’s new fire station.
• A Texas Department of Transportation right-of-entry request for pre-construction activities on five properties associated with the State Highway 46 Improvement Project between Farm-to-Market Roads 3159 and 2722; renewing three bids for materials used by the county’s road and bridge department.
For Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
