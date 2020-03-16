Restaurants in New Braunfels and elsewhere are adapting their service in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus and promote social distancing.
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines social distancing as remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance — about 6 feet — from others when possible.
Some eateries are closing dine-in seating areas and opting for drive-in, takeout, delivery or mobile order options.
On Sunday, Chick-fil-A announced changes in restaurant operations including the temporary closure of dining room seating. The dining room at the Chick-fil-A location at I-35 and South Walnut Avenue was closed on Monday, but the drive-thru was full of chicken sandwich fans.
In a statement, Tim Tassopoulos, president and COO of Chick-fil-A, said restaurants may implement additional changes such as reducing operating hours, operating drive-thru, curbside and delivery services only or offering a limited menu.
Taco Cabana is providing sauces and salsas in pre-packaged containers and packaging all dine-in orders in closed take-out containers.
“Since the situation is very fluid we may continue to implement additional measures to ensure your safety and that of our team members,” said Richard Stockinger, CEO of Fiesta Restaurant Group, the Dallas-based company that operates the Taco Cabana brand. “This may include additional changes to our menu and service model.”
Employees at a Taco Cabana location in New Braunfels were asking customers to throw away and ask for a fresh cup for drink refills.
Officials at Whataburger had not announced any operational changes as of Monday, but said they were increasing the frequency of “longstanding sanitation procedures.”
Starbucks on Monday announced it would move to a “to go” model in all company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks, which includes closing all seating in the café and patio areas.
“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” said Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president of U.S. company-operated business and Canada.
McDonald’s also emphasized heightened cleaning and hygiene standards, which included “enhancing our McDelivery procedures to ensure order packaging remains safe before it’s filled,” according to a statement from McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger.
Taco Bell said it is “equipping our restaurants to serve our guests via drive-thru and delivery only where necessary.”
In-N-Out Burger said they will replenish employee paid sick-time banks to at least two weeks.
The governors of Washington, Ohio, Massachusetts, Illinois and Michigan over the weekend announced bans on dine-in options, but as of Monday Texas had not taken that step.
The Texas Restaurant Association is advocating for take-out and drive-thru options and keeping restaurants open on its Facebook page.
However, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson ordered the closing of all Dallas bars, lounges, taverns, nightclubs, gyms and health clubs, theaters, music venues, and entertainment establishments such as arcades and billiard halls, the Texas Tribune reported late Monday.
Restaurants remain open for drive-thru, takeout and delivery, but dine-in service will be prohibited.
To find out if your favorite eatery is altering services, visit their website or social media pages for updates.
