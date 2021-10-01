Comal County’s criminal justice system will conduct its first in-person jury sessions this week since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly 19 months ago.
Two weeks ago, the first jury panels were called for family civil trials in County Court-at-Law No. 3 and 433rd District Court. Bright and early on Monday, prospective jurors will report to the 22nd and 207th District Courts on the third floor of the renovated Courthouse Annex for the first trials on hundreds of unresolved cases and indictments.
“The last criminal in-person jury trial took place March 9, 2020, and since that date, criminal court appearances have predominantly taken place via Zoom,” Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said. “As of today, our office is preparing for several felony jury trials to be conducted in person.”
Tharp said that between Sept. 1, 2020, and Wednesday, Sept. 29, Comal County grand juries handed up 613 indictments. They include one case of attempted murder, three cases of child pornography, eight cases of continuous sexual abuse of a child, seven cases of aggravated sexual assault of a child, six cases of sexual assault of a child, 12 cases of indecency with a child and one case of prostitution of a child under the age of 18.
“Also during this time period we have disposed of 559 felony cases, and of those 236 resulted in probation and 225 in prison sentences,” Tharp said.
Tharp, who can’t comment on details of pending cases, reviewed some of her office’s notable disposed cases. Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary, Chief Civil Prosecutor Jessica Frazier, Chief Misdemeanor Prosecutor Jacqueline Doyer and Assistant District Attorneys Lauren Cole, Daniel Floyd, Allison Buess and Shelby Griffin won convictions of the following individuals now serving terms in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice:
- David Wollam, continuous sexual abuse of a young child; sentenced to 50 years.
- Benjamin Pena, engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, felony evading; 35 years.
- Troy Adamson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams with 25 previous felony convictions; 70 years.
- Edward Cooper, robbery, burglary of a habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm; 22 years.
- Emily Shephard, repeat offender, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 and 4 grams; 18 years.
- Travis Timpa, habitual offender, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams; 30 years.
- Devaries Moore, aggravated robbery, two counts; 15 years.
- Michael Rachall II, repeat offender, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; 32 years.
- Rodolfo Valdez, fraudulent possession of more than five but less than 10 pieces of identifying information, theft with two or more previous theft convictions, credit and/or debit card abuse; 25 years.
- Robert Corder, promotion of child pornography, six counts; 20 years.
- Tommy Barker, habitual offender, driving while intoxicated with two or more prior convictions, obstruction and/or retaliation; 30 years.
- Mathew Palmer, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams (two separate offenses), endangering a child; 15 years.
- Ryan Pogue, habitual offender, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram, evading arrest with a vehicle; 25 years.
- David Guerrero, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams; 15 years.
All of the above cases were conducted through teleconferencing methods. Tharp said her office’s Diversion Program, created a year ago as an alternative to prosecution for those accused with low-level and non-violent criminal offenses.
“This alternative to prosecution offers a defendant a chance to avoid a criminal conviction and other punitive sanctions, including fines, community supervision and incarceration, in return for their successful completion,” she said of the program which has diverted cases involving 126 individuals. “Our hope is that given this opportunity, they will utilize the tools and resources the program gives them to become productive members of this community.”
Dockets of next week’s criminal court cases were unavailable Friday, as were comments from district judges and court administrators, who have pledged all in-person court sessions would follow COVID-19 procedures outlined by the Texas Supreme Court and Office of Court Administration.
