With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, health experts are recommending flu shots now more than ever.
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging everyone six months old and older to get vaccinated by the end of October.
Since infants younger than six months cannot be vaccinated against the flu, the people around them must get the flu shot for the baby’s health.
Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at high risk of severe complications from influenza, according to the CDC.
But Cheryl Fraser, Comal County’s director of public health, said getting the vaccination is especially crucial this year, as infection of the flu and COVID-19 at the same time could place an individual at an even higher risk of complications.
“We do know that COVID can coexist with other viruses, including the flu because we have seen that in the county,” Fraser said. “To get
a double infection would likely be harder on the immune system.”
A study published earlier this year in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that 20% of patients studied were infected with another respiratory virus in addition to COVID-19, including one who had the flu.
Fraser said flu vaccinations are expected to arrive in New Braunfels and Comal County in the first part of this month. She said immunizations are available at the county health office by appointment only.
Flu vaccines are also offered in many doctors’ offices and clinics and are available in other locations, including pharmacies, urgent care clinics and health centers.
Vaccines may also be offered at schools, college health centers or workplaces.
“We know we can mitigate the flu by getting the flu vaccine,” Fraser said. “That will protect people, and they wouldn’t have to worry about having COVID at the same time. That’s where we see people really getting in trouble and hospitalized because it’s too much for their system to handle.”
The vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations and deaths.
Health officials recommend residents get a flu vaccine before flu viruses begin spreading in the community since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against flu.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last month held a roundtable at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center on the state’s approach to flu season as the country continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott was joined by medical experts, state legislators and state agency leaders for the roundtable.
During a press conference following the roundtable, Abbott urged Texans to get a flu vaccine as the season approaches.
“As we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and prepare for the upcoming flu season, Texans must remain vigilant in our collective efforts to maintain infection control,” Abbott said. “The state of Texas is working closely with medical experts, state legislators, and state agency heads to develop proactive strategies that will reduce the spread of the flu in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Abbott said it is “vital that every Texan continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid group gatherings and frequently sanitize their hands.”
“These best practices will aid in our efforts to reduce the spread of both COVID-19 and the flu,” he said.
Flu viruses are constantly changing, according to the CDC. Flu vaccines may be updated from one season to the next to protect against the viruses that research suggests will be common during the upcoming flu season.
Most people who get flu will recover in a few days to less than two weeks, according to the CDC, but some people will develop complications, such as pneumonia, as a result of flu, some of which can be life-threatening and result in death.
