The Comal River is open and several river outfitters are as well, while others have closed up shop because of the pandemic.
Comal Tubes, Landa River Trips, Texas Tubes and Corner Tubes remain open, said New Braunfels River Operations Manager Amy Niles on Thursday. Niles said the Texas governor’s announcement Thursday restricting businesses does not affect the river, and her department is mainly monitoring for weather as of now.
“Right now we don’t have anything in place to restrict river outfitters,” Niles said. “We don’t have any restrictions on rivers being closed, we’re just looking at water events. All the rivers are open, some outfitters don’t open for spring break so it’s only impacting those that are open.”
Comal Tubes is operating on normal spring hours. It is open Wednesday until Sunday, with every Monday and Tuesday closed. For now it is open but its website will update with possible changes.
Comal Tubes general manager
Molly Stillwell on Thursday said it is not seeing many people because of the weather.
“We’re only using our small bus with two or three people at a time,” Stillwell said. “That’s the only people going tubing right now — and we’re disinfecting tubes every time they get back.”
If Comal Tubes closes, it does not affect its full staff since many do not work during this time of year.
“Luckily right now I’m on a skeleton staff,” Stillwell said. “Our normal people aren’t working until May. So it’s not affecting us too much.”
The popular Rockin R’ River Rides closed Tuesday and plans to open April 1, general manager Shane Wolf said on Wednesday.
The campground is open but mainly occupied by Winter Texans. Designated staff are helping those sites, but otherwise the campground does not have many customers.
“We closed yesterday based on the CDC and the president’s speech,” Wolf said. “This is the first time in 40 years we had to close. But we’re doing what we feel is best for our staff, the community and the visitor industry.”
Wolf said Rockin’ R followed suit with other tourist businesses like Schlitterbahn and Natural Bridge Caverns.
Workers are hourly and Wolf said he hopes to help them all he can.
“Their payroll is based on last week’s so they have this little paycheck,” Shane said. “And based on our government we will evaluate what we can do for our core team.”
Texas Tubes is open, said owner Coley Reno on Thursday.
“We’re still putting people in the water,” Reno said. “We don’t have that many customers this time of year, we’re mainly just cleaning up.”
On Wednesday Reno said they’ll “see what happens.”
“We just tell people we’re day-by-day to see what happens,” Reno said. “We’re not running any shuttles because we don’t want to put customers too close together. We’re just waiting to see how this thing turns.”
