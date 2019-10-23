New Braunfels police officers conducting a late-night traffic stop on Interstate 35 escaped injury after a vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver plowed into their patrol units early Tuesday morning, police said.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said the officers, occupying two patrol units, had stopped a vehicle in the 2600 block of I-35 South, north of the Loop 337/Rueckle Road exit.
“Two NBPD patrol vehicles, a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Ford Explorer, were parked behind the vehicle that had been stopped when both patrol units were struck by a white Chevrolet Malibu traveling at highway speeds (approximately 70 mph),” Ferguson said. “Fortunately, both officers were outside of their vehicles at the time of the collision and no officers were injured in the crash.”
Ferguson said the female driver of the Malibu was also uninjured, but showed signs of intoxication. Physical sobriety tests conducted at the scene led officers to determine the woman was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
“She was then placed into custody, transported to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa-New Braunfels Hospital for a brief medical evaluation and a blood search warrant was completed,” Ferguson said.
Dena Courson Welch, 50, of New Braunfels was then transported to Comal County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated.
The driver of the vehicle that was pulled over was not injured in the accident, Ferguson said, adding additional charges against Welch could be pending.
“Both patrol units were totaled in the incident, and although official damages are not yet complete, the estimated value of the two vehicles is in the neighborhood of $100,000,” he said of the incident, which “serves as a reminder of the dangers that officers face daily while on the job.”
“The New Braunfels Police Department would like to remind drivers that drinking and driving is not only against the law, it can be deadly,” Ferguson said. “NBPD considers itself very lucky to not have two injured or deceased officers today.
“Drivers should also remember that when they see emergency service vehicles (like police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, TxDOT crews, and wreckers) with their lights flashing, they should slow down and change lanes.”
