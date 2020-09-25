New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 67F. S winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 67F. S winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.