The good news: The Crisis Center of Comal County in New Braunfels recently completed a remodel and expansion doubling the facility’s capacity from 40 beds to 80.
The bad news: There’s a need for those beds.
The center has responded to nearly 150 crisis calls in the past year and served over 1,500 domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.
“Sexual assaults have doubled in the last three years and our sexual assault exams have doubled,” said Trisha White, the center’s vice president of the board. “The staff is on call more because we respond to every sexual assault case, and domestic violence calls are up.”
The public got a sneak look during an open house on Thursday of the center’s remodeled home, which also includes new showers, a play area, a storage shed and a kitchen with donated countertops.
As part of the expansion, 20 of the new beds will be reserved for homeless women with children meeting Comal County residency requirements.
The Kronkosky Charitable Foundation and the McKenna Foundation, along with sponsors, were instrumental in helping with the operations and funding the remodel. Volunteers were also able to gather $80,000 worth of materials donated for the build-out inside.
Alice Jewell, chief executive officer for the McKenna Foundation, said the foundation has been concerned for a number of years about the growing
number of families and individuals who experience homelessness in New Braunfels and Comal County.
“We started collecting data to learn more about the scope of the issue as we have evolved in our care for them,” Jewell said. “We have, however, been able to get to know our population of homeless in New Braunfels and Comal County. Their names, their faces, their stories, and we knew it was time as a community to invest in their journey out of homelessness. We at the McKenna Foundation, in partnership with the Kronkosky Foundation, are very thankful and grateful to the crisis center and their staff team and their board for understanding that homelessness is this is a crisis and bringing women with children into their care to get them off the street, out of living in their cars and hotels and doubling up with friends and bringing them into a warm and caring place where they can begin that journey our of homelessness.”
The center also moved its administrative offices across the street, which offers legal and counseling services.
“We have a beautiful brand new conference room,” said Stacy Hill, the center’s executive director. “Individuals who are looking for social distancing space are more than welcome to take advantage of that.”
The center was founded in 1986 as the Comal County Women’s Center, according to its website.
Numerous local citizens began a grassroots effort to develop an agency that would address the needs of those experiencing domestic violence.
In 2000 the shelter was expanded to nine bedrooms as well as new office space to provide additional services. As the number of clients increased, the agency began to provide more and more services to men. As a result, the agency name was changed to The Crisis Center of Comal County.
Shelter bed needs are down recently, likely a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but Hill said the need for their services has not decreased during the pandemic.
“The severity of the calls that we have received are significantly higher than in years past,” Hill said. “Strangulation exams have doubled, and our counseling clients, we can’t keep up with the needs, especially now that we’re face-to-face, but we’re also using telehealth, so those services have increased. Just the need for Legal Services — unfortunately, in Comal County we don’t have anyone on retainer or for pro bono services for family law. We do the best we can with helping our clients navigate the legal system for court, protective orders and custody issues.”
The center provides services to women, children and men of all ages. These services include a 24-crisis line, shelter, counseling, support groups, legal advocacy, assistance with filing for child support, case-management, victim’s advocacy, transportation, information and referral, and community education and prevention.
More information about the center is available by visiting www.crisiscenternb.org.
A 24-hour crisis hotline is available at 1-800-434-8013. If you are in danger and need immediate assistance, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.