Comal County health officials reported 52 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning as well as four more hospitalizations.
Of the 52 cases, 42 are confirmed and 10 are probable. It puts the county's total COVID-19 cases at 471.
Comal County’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — is now 8.65%, up from 8.21% on Tuesday and 5.81% one week ago.
The trend has been for the majority of the cases to be in New Braunfels, and that continued on Wednesday with 30 of the 52 cases being in the New Braunfels area. Fifteen are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, six live south of Canyon Lake, and one lives in the Garden Ridge area. Residents in their 20s, 30s and 60s make up a majority of the cases.
Officials also confirmed six more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 197. The county now has 267 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 17 residents hospitalized with the disease. Comal County has 7 deaths from the outbreak and New Braunfels has an additional death with the resident living across the Guadalupe County line.
As of Wednesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 5,442 tests with 374 confirmed cases and 97 probable cases.
Testing
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Probable case definition
“Probable cases” is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe those who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but meet two of the following three criteria:
A positive quick-result antigen test
Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
Close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case
A probable case is treated identically to a confirmed case and counts toward the county’s positivity rate and total case tally.
