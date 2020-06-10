New Braunfels Parks and Recreation is up for a prestigious honor in the park and recreation industry.
The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association, recently named New Braunfels Parks and Recreation as a finalist for the 2020 National Gold Medal Awards for excellence in park and recreation management.
It’s the first time the department has been named a finalist for the National Gold Medal.
“I am thrilled that our Department was named a finalist for the NRPA National Gold Medal,” said Stacey Dicke, the city’s director of parks and recreation, in a statement. “This honor is a reflection of the hard work by our team to provide first class facilities and programs to the citizens. It also shows the incredible support we have had from the city manager’s office, the city council and the public. Our fingers are crossed for good news in October.”
The department is a finalist in the Class III category — cities with a population from 75,001 to 150,000. The department joins three other finalists in their class that will compete for the honor.
Agencies are judged on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through the collective energies of community members, staff members and elected officials.
A panel of five park and recreation professionals will review and judge all application materials. Judges are chosen for considerable experience and knowledge in parks and recreation on both the local and national levels.
The Gold Medal Awards program was founded in 1965, and honors communities in the United States that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range
planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition.
Applications are separated into six classes, with five classes based on population and one class for armed forces.
This year’s finalists will compete for Grand Plaque Award honors this summer. The six Grand Plaque recipients will be announced during the 2020 NRPA Conference, which will be held virtually in October.
The department manages more than 700 acres of parkland, the Landa Park Golf Course, Civic/Convention Center, Das Rec, Landa Park Aquatics Complex, City Tube Chute and the Landa Recreation Center.
The department’s membership includes 84 full-time staff and nearly 300 part-time and seasonal staff.
The department was a Texas Gold Medal recipient in 2010 and 2015.
