Comal County commissioners don’t have an agenda item addressing ongoing construction this week, but they will consider approving several other items during their weekly meeting Thursday.
Last week they amended the county’s services agreement with HDR Architecture Inc. to add $47,215 for design modifications that will provide additional power in several interior rooms, revise dispatch equipment and conversions of two common work areas.
It will be two to three months before SpawGlass Contractors issues a change order to perform the work. Earlier this month commissioners designated $61,997 from county contingency for other changes that will add three weeks more to the project, still estimated at $12.435 million.
Commissioners also recognized Red Hot Chili Steppers as the top name among employee teams competing in the 2021 Walk Around Comal County and received an update on Texas Workforce Solution-Alamo’s Youth Empowerment Services program. They also approved:
- A proclamation presented to the Crisis Center of Comal County, designating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the county.
- Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Cypress Springs on the Guadalupe and Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivisions; after a public hearing, the cancellation of another lot in the Vintage Oaks subdivision.
- Acceptance of surety for roads and infrastructure improvements in portions of the Vista Alta del Veramendi and Park Village subdivisions.
- Acceptance of roads and infrastructure improvements and releases of associated surety in portions of the Johnson Ranch North subdivision.
- Final plat approvals for the 1114 Nixon Drive and Rockwood subdivisions.
- A variance allowing an alcohol sales permit for an Oct. 17 fundraiser at Hidden Valley Sports Park.
- A state grant that splits the $13,500 cost of preparing the nomination of the Frueholz House and Frueholz Medical Building to the National Register of Historic Places between the Comal County Historical Commission and Texas Historical Commission.
- A memorandum for the county’s information technology department to maintain computer programming for the Comal County Law Library through Sept. 30, 2023.
- A resolution nominating John Tyler to a fourth two-year term as the county’s representative on the Comal Appraisal District’s board of directors.
- Appointment of Jay Huffty, New Braunfels Independent School District’s safety and security director as a reserve deputy constable in Precinct 3.
- Justice Court Technology Funds for three Hewlett-Packard Laser Jet Pro printers ($329 each) for the Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace’s office.
- Line-item budget transfers for additional fuel used by the Precinct 3 Constable’s office through the rest of 2021, and $1,600 for major repairs to CCSO’s motorized patrol boat.
- After meeting in executive session, commissioners authorized the district attorney’s office to negotiate a contract with an unnamed party for unspecified jail services.
This week, after hearing from citizens, department staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, and recognize Francisco Contreras upon his retirement from the Road and Bridge Department and 19 years of service to the county, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
- Proclamations designating Oct. 18-22 for the countywide observance of Chamber of Commerce Week and October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
- An amended plat combining lots in the Canyon Lake Island subdivision.
- The tax assessor-collector’s monthly report for September 2021.
- An agreement between the county and Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County regarding employee health and welfare coverage.
- Renewing participation in Texas Association of School Board cooperatives to purchase fixed-rate fuel and heating oil.
- An additional part-time magistrate for the remainder of 2021 and budget year 2022.
- Line item budget transfers allowing elections department and information and technology funds through the remainder of 2021.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
