Local veterans organizations will gather in downtown New Braunfels on Monday morning to recognize the Memorial Day holiday.
The half-hour ceremony is set for 8 a.m. on the Main Plaza and will feature words from Mayor Rusty Brockman, flag raisings and lowering, bugle players and a 21-gun salute.
Organizations involved include the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars 7110 Post, ROTC and the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs.
Lt. Col. Mark A. House, New Braunfels ISD’s JROTC senior marine instructor, said he is happy Mayor Brockman wanted to continue the tradition.
He said it began with a simple ceremony and has evolved as more local organizations wanted to contribute.
“It started a couple years ago, and Mayor Brockman came to me and also [JROTC Airforce office instructor] Canyon High’s Lt. Col. Timothy Biltz and asked to step in and see what we can do,” House said. “It started out where we wanted to keep it simple, and since then it’s grown and grown.”
The New Braunfels High School band will play the national anthem and military songs. A color guard will raise and lower the flag. House arranged for two buglers, opposite each other, to play “Taps” and echo each other.
“It’s a very beautiful kind of effect,” said New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee member Kurt Andersen.
Veterans organizations say Memorial Day is different from other honorary holidays such as Veterans Day, since it honors those who have died in war as opposed to living veterans.
House said sometimes other first responders are honored on this day, and while that is respectful he said the day is for fallen soldiers.
“In Texas, as a very patriotic community and state, we understand what we’re focusing on,” House said.
The American Legion will place a wreath in front of the Civil War and World War I monuments on the plaza. They will also place flags at the Comal County Cemetery for fallen soldiers on Saturday.
“We’re just proud to be part of it,” said American Legion Commander of Post 179 Don Ingram. “We’re proud to be part of this community and it’s growing and has a very long, very large military population so that we can do these kinds of events.”
The Veterans of Foreign Wars local post will contribute with riflemen and a commander to fire off the 21-gun salute.
“I’m happy that Mayor Brockman has continued to do this and we can get back to tradition in our community,” VFW Commander Martin Monceballez said. “Our veterans can come together and realize we have organizations in this community to help out those that need assistance as well.”
Andersen said the local organizations want to make veterans feel welcome and that they can reach out to them for support, not only for themselves but also their families.
“Our veterans community and veteran service organizations are all really working together to make this a military-friendly town and one that we can all be proud of as members of this community,” Andersen said.
He said Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day and began after the Civil War.
“At that time — and just to note that there’s nothing bad about our culture right now — but at that time everyone knew somebody or had some of their family that have died in the war,” Andersen said. “Then it evolved after the world wars once again, almost everyone knew someone or relative who had died in one of those wars.”
Ingram said he is proud Mayor Brockman and the community want this event after it was cancelled last year.
“We’re just grateful to be involved in something like this,” Ingram said. “I think that Mayor Brockman is doing the right thing by deciding we’re going to do this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.