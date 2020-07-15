More Information

These candidates won major party nominations or are unopposed for new terms on Nov. 3:

COMAL COUNTY

REPUBLICAN

Chip Roy, District 21 U.S. House; Jeff Rose, Chief Justice, Third Court of Appeals; Kyle Biedermann, District 73 Texas House; Donna Eccleston, Precinct 1 commissioner; Kevin Webb, Precinct 3 commissioner; Jenny Garcia Sharon, District 35 U.S. House; Lani Popp, Place 5, State Board of Education

UNOPPOSED

Charles Stephens II, County Court at Law No. 2 justice; Bruce Boyer, 22nd District Court justice; Dib Waldrip, 433rd District Court justice; Kristen Hoyt, tax assessor-collector; Mark Reynolds, sheriff; Deborah Linnartz Wigington, County Court at Law No. 3 justice; Charles Motz, Precinct 1 constable; Mark Cheatum, Precinct 2 constable; Craig Ackerman, Precinct 3 constable; Shane Rapp, Precinct 4 constable; Sue Piner, party chair

DEMOCRATIC

Wendy Davis, District 21 U.S. House; Lloyd Doggett, District 35 U.S. House; Darlene Byrne, Chief Justice, Third Court of Appeals; Rebecca Bell-Metereau, Place 5, State Board of Education; Stephanie Phillips, District 73 Texas House; Lindsay Poisel, Precinct 1 commissioner; Colette Nies, Precinct 3 commissioner

UNOPPOSED

Gloria Meehan, party chair

GUADALUPE COUNTY

REPUBLICAN

Renee Yanta, Chief Justice, Fourth Court of Appeals; Frank Pomeroy, District 21 Texas Senate; John Kuempel, District 44 Texas House; Monica De La Cruz Hernandez, District 15 U.S. House; Jenny Garcia Sharon, District 35 U.S. House; Lani Popp, Place 5, State Board of Education

UNOPPOSED

Bill Old II, First 25th District Court justice; Jessica Richard Crawford, Second 25th District Court justice; Greg Seidenberger, Precinct 1 commissioner; Michael Carpenter, Precinct 3 commissioner; Arnold Zwicke, sheriff; David Willborn, county attorney; Daryl John, tax assessor-collector; James Springer, Precinct 1 constable; Mark Reyes, Precinct 2 constable; Michael Skrobarcek, Precinct 3 constable; Harvey Faulkner, Precinct 4 constable; Karen Hale, party chair.

DEMOCRATIC

Vicente Gonzalez, District 15 U.S. House; Lloyd Doggett, District 35 U.S. House; Rebeca Martinez, Chief Justice, Fourth Court of Appeals; Rebecca Bell-Metereau, Place 5, State Board of Education; Judith Zaffirini, District 21 Texas Senate; Robert Bohmfalk, District 44 Texas House

UNOPPOSED

Duane McCune, party chair