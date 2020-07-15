Despite rare obstacles likely to hinder turnout, voters in Comal and Guadalupe counties posted higher than normal numbers for Tuesday’s statewide party primary runoffs.
In the midst of summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, voters selected major-party nominees for the Nov. 3 general election. With most local Republican and Democratic races decided on March 3, area voters’ selections matched statewide winners in the runoffs, postponed from May 23 because of the coronavirus.
Cynthia Jaqua, Comal County elections administrator, said there were few issues with Tuesday’s in-person balloting at 12 voting centers. She said each followed COVID-19 protocols, ensured social distancing and sanitized balloting equipment throughout the 12-hour voting period, which ended at 7 p.m.
“We were very pleased that those voting in person did wear masks,” she said. “That made it safe for everyone — they were very considerate of the other voters and our poll workers. We didn’t have any issues; I was very surprised.”
The races
In Democratic races, MJ Hegar, a former Air Force helicopter pilot who nearly won a U.S. House seat two years ago, easily defeated state Sen. Royce West and will face three-term GOP Sen. John Cornyn, and for railroad commissioner, Chrysta Castañeda bested Roberto “Beto” Alonzo to face Republican Jim Wright this fall.
Republican voters decided nominees in two U.S. House races.
Jenny Garcia Sharon defeated over “Guillermo” William Hayward to advance against District 35 incumbent Rep. Lloyd Doggett, and Monica De La Cruz Hernandez bested Ryan Krause to face District 15 incumbent Vicente Gonzalez.
Also, Lani Popp defeated Robert Morrow in the GOP runoff for Place 5 commissioner on the State Board of Education and will face Rebecca Bell-Metereau on Nov. 3.
Voters in both counties cast 20,222 ballots during the 10-day early voting period that ended Friday, through the mail and at polling centers on Tuesday. Unofficially, 10,371 of 108,352 Comal County voters (9.57%), and 9,851 of 106,057 Guadalupe County (9.29%) voters participated.
Jaqua said the runoff turnout was close to the 13.69% participation rate in the May 2016 balloting, and the 9.9% for runoffs in May 2018. She said the highest turnouts were at the Comal County Courthouse in downtown New Braunfels and Mammen Family Public Library in Bulverde – both still had voters in line at 7 p.m.
Jaqua said the unofficial results won’t become official until sometime next week.
“Ballots that were postmarked on Tuesday, those from the military and provisional ballots will continue to be counted,” she said. “All of that will be totaled next week and sent for canvass by the party chairs by July 23.”
For vote totals, visit votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
