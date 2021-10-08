Monday’s New Braunfels City Council 6 p.m. meeting will feature a public hearing and the first reading of an ordinance amendment revising the starting date for water recreation shuttle loading zones on West Lincoln Street, Liebscher Drive and South Gilbert Street.
If passed after the second reading, the measure would move the starting date for those loading zones from May 1 to March 1, which will include spring break.
The way the ordinance is currently written allows for public vehicles to park and leave their cars in the shuttle zones when the zone is not active, creating a potential problem for shuttle operations during spring break.
City officials authorized a temporary extension from March 12 through May 1, 2021. The proposed ordinance would make that change permanent for future years.
The council is also slated to hear presentations regarding the New Braunfels Transit Study and the 2020 Census data and maps.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members are expected to:
- Consider a resolution determining costs of proposed public improvements in the Solms Landing Public Improvement District and a proposed assessment roll.
- Consider an ordinance authorizing the issuance of general obligation refunding bonds in an amount not to exceed $24.16 million in one or more series.
- Consider approval of a contract with the Center for Public Safety Management to conduct a staffing analysis of the city’s Police Department services.
The meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on this agenda.
A special council session at 3:30 p.m. will include a presentation from Ian Taylor, CEO of New Braunfels Utilities, on key initiatives, regulatory and compliance updates, and the future outlook of the utility.
Full agendas of Monday’s meetings are available on the city’s website at www.nbtexas.org.
The sessions will take place in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
The meetings will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.