Welcome home.
That’s the surprise greeting Marine Sgt. Jonathan Stephenson, his wife Alexandria and their children — Jackson, 7, Atticus, 5, and Oliva, 2 — got on Wednesday when representatives from PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program and Operation Finally Home informed them they would receive a new mortgage-free home in New Braunfels.
The family believed they were meeting with representatives from locally-based Operation Finally Home and Atlanta-based homebuilder PulteGroup for an initial interview. Thinking the builder had been called away, the family was taken for a drive around The Overlook at Creekside neighborhood near Kroesche Lane. Local Patriot Riders members then greeted the family and escorted them to the homesite for the groundbreaking ceremony.
Stephenson, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from June 2009 until March 2015, including a deployment to Afghanistan, was moved by the gift of the Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible home as well as the reception the family received from veterans, residents and well-wishers.
“For me and my family, we don’t have the words for what we’re feeling, what this means for us and how this is going to help us,” Stephenson said. “We’re very grateful to the community as well as Operation Finally Home and everybody involved for bringing this together for us. I’m excited, but I’m also shocked — it’s not what I was expecting.”
Stephenson was honorably discharged in March of 2015 after receiving a Purple Heart for his injuries in combat.
He twice suffered injuries from improvised explosive devices, also called IEDs, while providing security for military construction teams in Afghanistan.
The first incident caused only a minor concussion. However, a second IED attack threw Stephenson almost 200 feet from his vehicle and caused severe injuries.
Stephenson suffered a traumatic brain injury as well as injuries to his spine, elbow and legs. His left leg was amputated below the knee, and he now suffers from PTSD due to his experiences.
He has undergone several surgeries and continues to need frequent medical procedures due to his injuries.
In addition to receiving a Purple Heart for his combat injuries, Stephenson received a Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal and an Afghanistan Campaign Medal with one star.
The Built to Honor program recognizes returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated more than 60 homes across the country. The organization works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates.
Shawn Seaberg, PulteGroup’s San Antonio division president, told the Stephenson family that employees had been looking forward to the special groundbreaking ceremony for months.
“It is our joy and pride to be able to give back to such deserving veterans as yourselves, the Stephenson family, for all the sacrifices you have given to our country to make it as great as it is,” Seaberg said. “Our Built to Honor program is very near and dear to the hearts of all of our employees. Our team has already been very hard at work to make sure that this home will meet the needs of the Stephenson family. We look forward to continuing to work with you to make sure it is a place you can truly call your own home.”
Seaberg added that the Stephenson home serves as the ninth project that the homebuilder’s San Antonio division has embarked on.
“We’ve all heard the phrase ‘freedom is not free,’” said Dan Wallrath, founder of Operation Finally Home, which provides mortgage-free homes and home modifications to wounded, ill and injured military veterans, first responders and widows of the fallen and their families. “Today, you’re looking at the price of freedom. We’re able to do what we do each and every day in freedom because of these heroes.”
The non-partisan, nonprofit Operation Finally Home organization was established in 2005 and has completed or is in the planning stages on more than 300 home projects in more than 31 states.
The organization partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, remodelers, developers, individual contributors and volunteers to help these families to address one of their most pressing needs — a place to call home.
Stephenson loves to hunt, camp and fish. He works with a military contractor helping train individuals to become military police.
Jonathan and Alexandria are currently taking college classes — he would like to work with prosthetics and she is studying toward a nursing degree.
The family currently lives in Schertz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.