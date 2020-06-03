Most Americans were horrified by the death of George Floyd. They were sickened by the image of the police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for help and gasped for breath.
Most Americans say that isn’t what this country is about. That the officer doesn’t represent this nation.
They’re right. America is far better represented by the three other police officers who see what is happening and do nothing to stop it.
It’s not like this is the first time. We weren’t caught unaware. This is not a surprise. We’ve watched it happen over and over and over again.
Videos show people smashing windows, cars being flipped over and buildings burning. Videos show police firing tear gas and rubber and pepper bullets at protesters and journalists across the country and punching and shoving kneeling people who pose no threat.
People are offering the standard thoughts and prayers — because it sounds good and costs nothing. In time there will be calls for justice, calls for healing and calls for peace.
And then we’ll come back and do this again next year, and the year after that, and the year after that.
Reacting with horror in the face of a tragedy is easy. Doing something to prevent future tragedies is far harder.
That would require real introspection and a willingness to tackle the underlying inequities not only in how law enforcement operates, but in how we fundamentally view one another in this country. It would mean really grappling with how color colors our views on everything — and has for centuries.
As a nation we’ve shown little interest in doing that.
Instead we’re the other officers, waiting for the next victim. The next name added to a long and ever-growing list.
And we’ll do this all again.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Can "thumbs up" this one enough, Chris. You take on the tough conversations that are WAAYYYYYY past due. Thank you for being the REAL barometer of our City/County.
