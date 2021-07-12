Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators and Texas Rangers revealed few details into the probe into Friday morning’s shooting that hospitalized a Canyon Lake man and sent the accused shooter to the Comal County Jail.
“I don’t know if there are any updates — I just know that it’s under investigation,” Sheriff Mark Reynolds said on Monday. “There are a lot of details that they’re still trying to uncover.
“I’m going to say that they are going to wait until such time as they get all the details.”
CCSO deputies and Canyon Lake Fire and EMS units responded to a home in the 1000 block of Real Lane in Canyon Lake at approximately 6:33 a.m. on Friday. Canyon Lake Fire Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said a 28-year-old man was in critical condition when he was transported by ground EMS to Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle.
“The preliminary investigation revealed two adult males and an adult female were in a verbal confrontation before the victim was shot,” CCSO Public Information Officer Jennifer Smith said.
Deputies detained 27-year-old Brandon Michael Cramer of Canyon Lake, who was questioned by CCSO investigators and Texas Rangers before he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence and taken to Comal County Jail.
Cramer remained jailed there on Monday under $100,000 bond. No information was available Monday on the condition of the alleged victim, who remained hospitalized, or the female, 25. Both are also from Canyon Lake.
“The victim is the suspect’s roommate and the female was visiting,” Smith said. “No one else at the scene was injured.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.