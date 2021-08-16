Those looking to get tested for COVID-19 will have to look beyond the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall.

The city announced that the site, operated by Curative Labs since mid April, is closing temporarily, starting today.

"COVID-19 testing is still available at many locations in New Braunfels including doctor’s offices and local pharmacies," the city said in it statement about the closing.

New Braunfels signed a contract with Curative Labs in April 2021 to provide free testing in the parking lot of city hall, located at 550 Landa Street, allowing the city and county to maintain a testing facility while focus shifted to providing vaccines to residents and conducting large-scale vaccine clinics.

“Due to staffing changes, we wanted to provide an update that we will temporarily be closing the site,” Terra Williams, Curative’s Texas Director of Growth said. “We are actively hiring and training to ensure that we can continue to serve the community as soon as possible.”

If you need a COVID-19 test, call your primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS. The Texas Department of State Health Services provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.