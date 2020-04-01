A Texas-based mental health matching service is offering a limited number of free online therapy sessions in response to what the company says is an increased need for therapy services resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
Mental Health Match, a service that matches individuals with the provider that best meets their needs, has announced an opportunity for 100 Texas residents to have their first appointment for free and even from the comfort of their own home.
“You might be practicing social distancing, but you are not alone,” said Ryan Schwartz, founder of Mental Health Match, in a statement. “It is easier to make it through this together if you can get support and guidance from a skilled professional. That’s why we’re working with therapists across Texas to provide a free session to individuals who need it most.”
Residents can become eligible for a free therapy session by using the confidential and free five-step Mental Health Match tool to find a therapist who is best matched to their individual needs — whether dealing with anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship issues, or new life changes — and in conjunction with budget, cultural, and demographic considerations.
The free sessions will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“We’re all struggling to make sense of rapid change and frightening circumstances, and a good therapist is one of the most helpful resources available,” Schwartz said. As more and more people realize it’s time to talk with a trained professional, many people will just pick a name from a list and hope for the best. Our matching tool makes it more possible for people to find the provider that they will trust and connect with from the very first moment.”
To register for a free therapy session or to find therapist matches, visit mentalhealthmatch.com/search/start.
If you, or someone you care about, are feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression or anxiety, or feel like you want to harm yourself or others call 9-1-1, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s disaster distress helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 (TTY 1-800-846-8517) or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
