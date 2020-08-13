Marching band members already know the concept of social distancing.
They’re taught to maintain the same amount of physical space, usually a foot or two, from the people around them as they learn the designs and shapes that are part of a marching band show.
But in a COVID-19 world, that space between students increases to 10 feet as marching bands learn to adhere to new safety protocols, which includes face coverings and social distancing during practices.
Starting this month, marching bands could hold supervised marching and visual fundamentals on campus.
But the mandated safety guidelines mean changes in the way marching band practices are conducted.
“We had to change our mindset of what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” said Michael Childress, who is in his first year as head band director at Smithson Valley High School. “This is a highly competitive group. We’ve been moving up in the ranks, making progress each year, sounding better every year. As we started to see our world change and all these new regulations, we starting thinking about whether it was time to focus on what we can do for the kids instead of what they are going to do for us and the program. We wanted to focus more on their physical health, but also their mental health.”
Texas Education Agency officials issued safety protocols for fine arts groups earlier this summer that require programs to communicate a plan for safety protocols to students and parents on the first day or prior to that activity.
The protocols require face coverings for staff and students when entering or exiting facilities where activities are being conducted, when not actively practicing or exercising or when not actively playing a wind instrument.
The protocols also mandate social distance requirements, hand sanitizer stations and disinfection of equipment.
Each director and student must complete a health screener each day if they have not already completed it for other school purposes.
State school officials have also issued safety protocols specific to bands.
Childress said directors constantly remind students about the protocols — the longevity of the marching band season could depend on that.
“I feel like when you have band kids, those are the best kids,” he said. “These kids are going to do everything they can to keep this going. So there’s that constant reminder that we’re doing social distancing because that’s how we’re going to be able to keep meeting every day — we’re doing this because that’s how we’re going to keep you safe. They’ve done a really good job with that. Sometimes they get out of the car and they forget, but we point, and they’re taking care of it. We’re not really meeting any resistance with any of the protocols that we’re doing. There are a few lapses here and there, we’re on them right away.”
Childress said they have split wind instrument players into two teams to allow for more distancing between musicians. Auxiliary groups such as the drumline and color guard are practicing on their own.
On the day of the Herald-Zeitung’s visit to campus, every band member was wearing a mask. It’s become standard equipment along with the instrument they play.
It was a typically warm and sticky August morning. Each member was standing on a dot painted on a football field. That’s how members learn the concept of spacing. The protocol calls for students, faculty, adult volunteers and staff to maintain a 10-foot distance for indoor or outdoor practice. Students don’t face each other while in formation.
Instrument personal protection equipment such as specialty bags, bell covers and special face coverings are encouraged. Percussionists must use personal or assigned mallets and sticks and avoid sharing personal items. Shared larger percussion equipment, such as bass drum, gong and mallet instruments, must be cleaned after each use.
Directors, student leaders or trained adult volunteers should spray each chair and music stand with a sanitation cleaning solution provided by the district to the school.
If the equipment needs to be racked, the students, lining up and remaining 6 feet apart, will rack their chair and music stand on the storage rack.
For students, they were glad to be back doing an activity they love after months apart.
“Music is a really big part of my life,” said Senior Maya McBrayer, who is serving for the second year as one of the band’s drum majors. “I was really scared that we were going to get canceled. I was hoping for anything because this is my family. I’ve spent the last three years with them, and I didn’t want to lose a year with them. It actually hasn’t been that different. We’re still together. We’re still playing music. The only difference is that we have masks on. We’re always spaced apart like past years. It’s just a little further apart this time.”
Daniel Lackey, also a senior, is serving as a drum major for the first time. He said in past years, students took participating in band for granted.
“Before Mr. Childress and the other directors planned this, I was at a real low point because I was afraid we wouldn’t be able to have a senior year to be able to do this,” Lacky said. That’s what really saddened me. After he came up with a revised schedule to make things safer for us, I didn’t care if we had to wear masks. I didn’t care if we had to stay apart. The point is that we’re able to stay together.”
Childress said the marching band experience in a coronavirus world has so far been beneficial.
“What I know now after working with the kids for a few weeks is that this is the most positive thing that they’ve had in months,” he said. “Although we’re out here in the heat and we don’t know exactly what we’re working for at this point …it’s to provide a service for these kids who need something.”
He said the one thing he’s been preaching to the community and with parents is that above all, the student’s mental and physical health is most important.
“We’re not as close as we normally are,” he said. “We don’t know if we’re going to be able to do a real show other than just standing and playing. But for them, I think that’s going to be enough after everything that they’ve gone through. I’m hopeful that the case numbers will keep declining and that we’re going to be able to keep doing this. That last thing I want is for them to lose one more thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.