Originally started in 1986 to support local museums, Folkfest New Braunfels is back next weekend for its 35th installment after the event took an online sabbatical in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Billed as a family-friendly living history festival honoring the rich multicultural roots of New Braunfels, Folkfest truly has something for everyone to enjoy.
The long-running festival has traditionally featured historic re-enactments, demonstrations, pioneer crafts, live music, food trucks, craft beer and wine. This year, event coordinators look forward to expanding and improving the much-loved local event. Additions include more multicultural content, and a special after show on Saturday Night featuring the Zack Walther Band in its first annual Folkfest After Dark celebration.
Folkfest is set for Oct. 9 and 10 this year on the grounds of the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture at 1370 Church Hill Drive. Tickets for the main event are $5, kids under 6 will get in for free to the daytime event which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. Folkfest After Dark on Saturday night runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and costs $10 at the door for all ages. Admission to the after show comes with a complementary weekend pass to the daytime event.
Proceeds from Folkfest support the programming of the Heritage Society of New Braunfels, the local nonprofit organization that runs the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture, Heritage Day, monthly living history events and the Kindermasken Parade. Additionally, the Heritage Society will use some of the funds raised to help offset the cost of the planned reconstruction of the 1846 German Protestant Log Church on the museum grounds. So, don your cowboy hats and lederhosen and come on out to enjoy a weekend of fun, education, and culture for a uniquely New Braunfels event. More details can be found at www.texashandmadefurniture.com/folkfest and facebook @folkfestnb.
