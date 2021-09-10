The New Braunfels ISD board of trustees will meet Monday to discuss its 2018 bond, back to school enrollment and a resolution for employee COVID leave.
With students back in the classroom and an upcoming election for a $348 million bond, the board has a lot on its plate.
The meeting is in the NBISD Administration Center Board Room at 1000 North Walnut Avenue. It will start at 6 p.m., but the board will go immediately into executive session so the public portion will likely start after around 7 p.m.
District administration will present a report on the status of the 2018 bond projects from the $83 million bond.
The district is wrapping up its major 2018 bond projects, which include the new middle school, new elementary school, converting the New Braunfels High School Ninth Grade Center into Longcreek High school and additions to Veramendi Elementary School.
The district recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new second-story elementary school, located at the old Ninth Grade Center to be demolished this fall.
The elementary school will cost about $29 million.
The board may present a resolution for adoption to grant employees leave days if they are COVID positive and required to stay home and quarantine.
Currently, employees must use their own personal leave if they need to quarantine due to being identified as a “close contact” to an individual who tested positive for COVID, NBISD district officials said.
The minimum number of days a staff member needs to be out for quarantine is seven days, as long as they get tested for COVID on day five or later from the last date of “close contact” to the individual who tested positive, NBISD district officials said.
“If an employee does not get tested for COVID-19 during their quarantine period then the employee will have to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days from the last date of ‘close contact’ to the individual who tested positive for COVID,” NBISD district officials said.
The board will also consider approving a Texas Education Agency Class size waiver.
A waiver is required for any classrooms in prekindergarten through 4th grade that exceed the 22-student class size limit, according to the Texas Education code.
The board will also approve T-TESS teacher appraisers, who assess teaching proficiency and help them make decisions based on teacher evaluation feedback.
Administration will also give an update on the NBISD Agricultural Sciences Facility. There is also a superintendent report on back to school enrollment.
Action items include considering contracting a construction materials testing engineering firm to complete materials testing of various construction project components for the remaining work on 2018 bond projects.
The board will also consider approving Joint Election Agreements and Election Service Contracts between Comal County and Guadalupe County, since the board called a bond election for November.
The bond would require, at maximum, a potential 1.5 cent tax rate increase, yet taxpayers may not even have a tax rate increase due to how much property values will be in the future.
The bond consists of three propositions: $321.3 million for general buildings including renovations to New Braunfels High School, $20.1 million for stadiums and $6.6 for technology.
The general buildings proposition includes about $96 million to renovate New Braunfels High School.
The “stadiums” proposition includes turf for New Braunfels High School’s softball and baseball stadiums and a new pressbox. It also includes stadium upgrades for Long Creek High School.
The bond would also fund a second elementary School in Veramendi, as well as capacity additions to Voss Farms Elementary and Klein Road Elementary.
Technology upgrades include refreshing the iPads, classroom hardware per year and the network infrastructure per year.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at the NBISD Administration Center Boardroom at 1000 N. Walnut Ave.
