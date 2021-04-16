Comal County's COVID-19 numbers remained stable Friday as health officials added 14 recoveries and 12 new cases.
Of the new cases, three are confirmed, eight are probable and one is suspect.
The county now has 213 active cases of COVID-19 with 12 of those patients hospitalized.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 14 COVID-19 patients on Friday with six of those in intensive care and four on ventilators. Some of those in local hospitals may be from outside the area, and some locals may be hospitalized elsewhere.
Regional hospitalization numbers remained low on Friday with the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties reporting 3.81% of hospital beds were being used by COVID-19 patients.
The county's molecular seven-day positivity rate was 7.45% and its antigen positivity rate was 4.3% on Friday.
The county administered more than 3,600 vaccines this week, pushing the public health office's total past 26,000. Combined with other providers, Comal has had more than 63,000 doses administered.
Officials plan to administer up to 2,000 second doses during clinics Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
The county's vaccine standby list remains open to all over the age of 18, with those interested asked to register at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s list is only available to those over the age of 18 because that’s the age the Moderna vaccine — the only one the county's public health office administers — is approved for.
Another vaccine, available to those who are 16 and 17, is made by Pfizer and administered by other providers.
Many grocery stores, pharmacies and medical facilities across the state are offering vaccinations, and county health officials have encouraged people to look for other opportunities.
The state of Texas is also offering a site that can help people find vaccination opportunities at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov.
