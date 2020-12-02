Outside in blustery wind, students in leather jackets and fluffy long skirts twirled and sang “Grease is the Word” for dress rehearsal Tuesday.
The Davenport High School theatre group moved its first ever musical production, “Grease,” outside to the parking lot due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The show is today and Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Comal ISD high school opened in August during the pandemic and their spring contest season was canceled.
This left many students without the chance to do what they love, said Davenport High School theatre teacher Jessica Bentley.
“[The students] were really excited to put a production on,” Bentley said. “A lot of people in our industry, and in school theatre as well, majorly pulled back during the shutdown. A lot of kids got stripped of their artistic outlet. My style is ‘What can I do? How much can I do with COVID and how do I do everything I can while keeping everyone safe?”
This production is similar to the 1978 movie but is the Broadway musical version, Bentley said.
Audience seating is similar to a drive-in, with 11 available spaces per car or truck to tailgate.
There is no provided seating, so theatre-goers must tailgate or bring their own chairs and blankets to sit in designated spots to social distance.
Tickets can be purchased at TicketTracker.com, found via the theatre group’s Facebook page or first-come, first-serve at the front.
Tickets are $12 per adult, $7 per student and $50 per vehicle if tailgating. A six-person limit is suggested per tailgate.
If the show is canceled due to weather or COVID issues, the ticket’s purchase price will be refunded not including transaction fees.
Rehearsals began in the first week of October with about 30 students casted and 20 or so working on tech or designing the posters.
Actors and crew wear their masks the entire time, frequently wash their hands and spread out.
If someone is sick, they have to stay home.
“They’ve been troopers dress rehearsing in 30-degree weather,” Bentley said. “They’re kids and they’re resilient and have been happy to perform. They’ll remind each other to make sure your mask is up. We don’t want anyone to get sick because if one person gets sick the whole thing gets shut down.”
Community support and elbow Grease
With unusual circumstances, the cast, crew and community members started from scratch and worked hard.
Actors wear plastic masks and mics to sing outside. They also do the set changes, quickly rolling safety angle ladders and backdrops on dollies across concrete.
During dress rehearsal on Tuesday, actors and crew bustled to lug equipment and props and set up the stage.
All props, costumes and makeup were donated or discounted. They have a borrowed vintage teal and white car for the classic “Greased Lightning” car.
Students wore their own or asked their parents for ’50s-inspired greaser and Pink Ladies outfits.
Students and parents also pitched in to help with set designs and equipment, like the sound system for outside and four large beaming lights.
They also use several platforms the same height and wooden backgrounds with solid and splatter paint.
For one set they use steel stools on a platform to simulate a classroom, used when Sandy introduces herself to the Pink Ladies’ clique.
Working from scratch, they were not without some obstacles.
The dazzling new theatre stage, which seats more than 600, can not be used and has a side closet for costume changes.
Outside in the cold, actors use the nearby football field’s house to change costumes. They will also have a big trailer outside for quick changes.
They also put the cute vintage car in neutral and push it around since it got stuck in third gear on Sunday, Swint said.
Freshman Rebecca Hunter stars as newcomer Sandy who falls in love with leather-clad bad boy Danny.
Hunter said it is smart to have the musical outside to prevent COVID spreading.
“I think it’s a great idea because we can have more people come and with COVID, it’s better,” Hunter said.
It is sophomore Carter Traynor’s first play ever and he stars as Danny. Traynor plays football and said he looks forward to this new passion.
“It’s been the most amazing experience,” Traynor said. “It’s definitely an experience I’ll never forget and I’m really grateful for it. It started as an art credit but it’s definitely something I want to pursue throughout high school.”
Junior Jasmati Evans has been in musicals and said it is a little challenging singing in the cold, but otherwise she’s nervous and excited for Thursday.
“It’s difficult but when it gets down it looks good and it’s fun,” Evans said. “I’m really grateful, the fact that under the circumstances that we have — I think — we’re the only school in the district putting on a school musical, and I’m really grateful that so many people donated for the production.”
Bentley said they start their one-act audition process a day after school finishes on Dec. 6 and audition for their one-act play on Dec 8.
She said she hopes this contest will not be canceled like in the spring and hopes to have some student-directed short plays and another musical next year.
“My plan is to do another musical in the fall and hopefully this time without COVID restrictions and we can be in the auditorium,” Bentley said. “With our program, we’re a brand new school. When you open a brand new school, sometimes funding is not where it should be, and so we’re looking to make some money to put money back into the department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.