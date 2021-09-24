“Isn’t it a pity that roses have thorns?” asked the pessimist.
“Isn’t it wonderful that thorns have roses,” replied the optimist.
I wish everyone could have known my late Uncle George. He was the youngest of his three brothers and his older sister, my mother. Just a little more than 10 years older than me, he was really, as close to having an older brother as I ever had.
It was my Uncle George who took me to the Boot & Shoe Pub and bought me my first pint of beer. He was also the one who as the club champion taught me how to properly play darts. To this day, I can still hold my own when it comes to a serious dart match.
And truth be told, it was Uncle George who became my “go-to” guy when it came to dealing with the opposite sex. “Women are a bit tricky to deal with at times”, he would say, “but they’re well worth it.”
Above all of that, George was the most optimistic person I have ever known. Nothing in his life ever seemed to deter him from seeking out the positive side of everything. To him, the glass was always half full no matter the circumstances.
During one of my visits to England, George had taken me out on the town which included beer and darts at his favorite pub. At the time he was living with his mother, my grandmother, in a tiny village 15 miles from the city.
As the night wore on, it got to be later than either one of us realized and we missed the last bus back to his mother’s house. So undeterred we walked what seemed like miles to the nearest taxi stand and immediately learned that all taxis were out of service for the night. Now cold and tired, our only choice was to spend the rest of the night on the uninviting hard wooden benches in front of the taxi depot.
While feeling very irritable and annoyed by the situation of having to park my body on a three and a half foot back-breaking bench for the night (after all, this was England), George just sat quietly contented and declared, “You know, Mick, (what he always called me) we’ll catch the very first taxi when they open back up. Isn’t that great?”
Yes, that was him — someone always looking for the “upside” in any given situation. How often I have wished I could be more like that in my own life.
It’s my firm belief that it’s people like my Uncle George who always trusted that things would turn out for the best who make the world a better place for the rest of us. It’s that undeniable certainty that optimism is not just the best way, but indeed the only way.
Weekly columnist Mike Fitsko is a retired educator, freelance writer and motivational speaker.
