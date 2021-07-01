Independence Day falls on a Sunday and celebrated Monday this year, and it’s a sure bet many New Braunfels and Comal County residents will toss in Friday for a four-day holiday weekend.
The area will truly experience a new sense of freedom this July 4th period — exactly one year since the height of COVID-19 and executive orders began mandating protective face coverings in most private and public areas throughout Texas.
Social distancing didn’t subdue attendance at county and city parks last year, and all will be open throughout the weekend. City and county offices and businesses will be closed Monday, but many other venues will have amended hours.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies, constables offices, the Water Oriented Recreation District and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens will be watching for safety on River Road and on Canyon Lake — where they will keep a special eye on boat ramps.
New Braunfels City Hall, Municipal Annex Building, Main Library, Westside Community Center and Landa Park Recreation Center will be closed Monday. Municipal Court will have normal hours on Friday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) but closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Fischer Park Nature Center will host summer camp Monday, with Fischer Park Splash Pad open throughout the weekend. The Main Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday but closed Sunday. Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, will have normal hours on Friday and open Saturday (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Sunday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Monday (5 a.m. to 9 p.m.).
Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs will have normal hours Friday and Saturday but closed for a tournament on Sunday. It will reopen with normal hours on Monday. Landa Park’s Mini-Golf Course, Paddle Boats, Miniature Train and Aquatic Complex will be open throughout the weekend.
The city of New Braunfels will collect residential and commercial waste, brush and recycling items as normal on Monday. The city’s Recycle Center will be open Saturday and closed, Sunday and as usual, on Monday. The county’s Moe Schwab Recycling Center will be closed Sunday and Monday, and crews will not be in Spring Branch on Monday.
Area banks, U.S. Post Offices and mail delivery, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung offices and New Braunfels Utilities offices will be all closed Monday. NBU customers are asked to report service issues or outages by calling NBU’s 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
