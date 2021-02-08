New Braunfels police had items thrown and bats swung at their patrol vehicles and one officer was pepper sprayed as they responded to vehicles racing, doing donuts and blocking major intersections in town over the weekend, authorities said Monday.
Calls flooded in over the weekend about cars and their owners causing disturbances on New Braunfels streets and a YouTube video of cars racing and etching donuts into pavement at a major city intersection drew thousands of hits, leaving some wondering where New Braunfels police were at the time.
“During each of the incidents, numerous traffic violations were committed and include reckless driving, speeding, and blocking an intersection or highway,” said City Communications Coordinator David Ferguson. “Several set off loud, mortar-style fireworks, shined laser points at officers, threw items or swung bats at officer’s vehicles, and in one instance sprayed pepper spray at an officer.”
Ferguson said police were in several locations early Sunday morning while trying to corral the vehicles suspected of breaking city ordinances. The first of more than 100 emergency calls came in around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
“We responded to numerous incidents involving a car club from San Antonio that had more than 100 vehicles that blocked several intersections, mainly along the Walnut Avenue corridor,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said the donut etchings — tire tracks of spinning cars — were found at intersections along Walnut from County Line Boulevard to Landa Street.
“These activities led to around 100 calls placed to 9-1-1,” he added.
In YouTube video, tagged “NB Hooligans” posted by “AnonOmous,” a voice could be heard asking “Where the “f*** is the police?” up until halfway through the seven-minute video when sirens and lights from NBPD units can be seen at the Interstate 35 overpass at Walnut Avenue.
Several cars that were revving engines, waving flags and skidding donuts into the pavement, then sped off while the person inside one vehicle kept shooting video of additional NBPD units arriving on the scene.
Ferguson said police arrested two men from Houston. Michael Earnest Castro, 18, charged with obstructing a highway or passageway, and Noel Jason Bonilla, 19, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Records indicate Castro was released from Comal County Jail later Sunday after posting $2,000 bond. Bonilla was released Monday on $500 personal recognizance bond.
“Two vehicles were impounded, and additional charges and arrests are still pending,” Ferguson added.
Ferguson said Sunday’s incident, which took until 2 a.m. to resolve, isn’t unique to just New Braunfels, as the car club and others have engaged in similar activities in cities along the I-35 corridor.
“There have been incidents up and down the I-35 corridor in recent weeks and months, as well in other cities throughout the state of Texas,” he said. “It’s hard to say if one is connected to the other.
“New Braunfels is always open to those who want to come and visit our city,” Ferguson added. “We just ask that they be safe and follow the law.
“New Braunfels residents can rest assured that the police department has plans in place to handle these or any other similar incidents in the future.”
