There were signs of pure joy as kids and adults raced down the 300-foot water slide to splash at the bottom on what was a hot and humid day.
The world’s “longest and biggest” inflatable slip and slide is a hop and a slide away at the Texas Ski Ranch. The 70-acre action sports hub held a grand opening on Thursday for its “Slide The Slopes” water tubing courses.
Utah-based Summer Splash LLC, which sets up slip and slides at ski resorts when it’s hot, brought 16 water slides to Texas Ski Ranch. Slides are open until Labor Day, Sept. 6.
Hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., but hours can shift based on any bad weather.
Slide the Slopes owner/CEO Jesse stone said they wanted to bring a “backyard barbecue” feel, with music blasting from speakers and a bar.
“Since there are already so many options with tubing and Schlitterbahn, we wanted to bring a new tubing experience,” Stone said. “I grew up finding tarps, things like that at Walmart and trying to find my friends’ backyard and have a slip and slide, barbecues with our buddies. So that’s what we want to bring.”
Slide the Slopes operates as its own entity separate from Texas Ski Ranch since it is leasing the land, which was used for ski practice.
Slide the Slopes is prepared with 2,000 tubes to go down slides of 100, 200 and 300 feet.
People of all ages took their inflatable tubes to the top of the hill, eagerly waiting to race back down to the bottom in a splash.
Brittany Castano and Cara Turner were visiting from Atlanta with their kids.
Cara waited for her four-year-old daughter, Priscilla Turner, at the bottom of the slide and laughed and cheered.
Castano said they found the slides when looking up what to do in the area.
“It’s good because it’s something all ages can do,” Castano said. “It’s nice to have the little ones to the big ones and kind of have a place to get a little damp and not have to go all the way to the coast.”
Slide the Slopes event manager Sydney Holmes said the slides were supposed to open earlier but were delayed because of the recent rain. She said they already had 150 people within six hours of opening.
They ran a “test event” before opening day and Holmes said it was a huge success.
“The adults were like ‘We’re going to watch the kids do it, but I’m good,” Holmes laughed. “Then at the end of the day they were loving it more than the kids.”
Stone said people loved being outside and having fun the summer after a stressful one when the pandemic hit.
“Once you get up there you can see all the hills around and the pretty lakes, really good music, and the water’s cold.” Stone said. “I think everybody’s having a good time. I think it’s a great change of pace.”
Tickets start at $24.99 for adult general admission. Children between 4 and 11 and active military with military ID get discounted tickets at $19.99.
They are good for two hours and are offered in 30-minute intervals to avoid overcrowding.
The Slide the Slopes family 4-pack is $85 and additional fees apply. Groups of 10 can buy ticket packages for $185, and groups include adults and children.
Children must be at least 44 inches tall to ride the slides.
Participants must wear closed-toe shoes at all times and sign a safety waiver. They will also be temperature checked at the front and hand sanitizer is available.
Parking is accessible through the Watson Lane park entrance. There is a shaded area in the middle with hammocks and tables.
