Members of the New Braunfels City Council on Monday voted unanimously to establish a new small business recovery grant program.
The program is designed to serve as a source of capital for small businesses that experienced significant interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Under the plan, eligible uses of the funds would include lease or mortgage payments, utility payments, employee payroll for employees still employed and working at the business and other business needs as approved by a review committee.
“The program didn’t develop in a vacuum,” Jeff Jewell, the city’s director of economic and community development, told council members. “This was discussed with various stakeholders, including the Economic Development Corporation and the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force, which have advised us on the creation and some of the guidance for the program.”
Jewell added that city staff members created the program in response to a survey conducted by the city in April that indicated most businesses needed emergency funding opportunities.
City officials will make available about $600,000 from the city’s general fund to support this grant program this
fiscal year.
Grants will be offered up to the business of $10,000 or 15% of an applicant’s previous year’s operating expenses, as verified through its financial statements.
“This is extremely important for our community,” Mayor Rusty Brockman said. “Our economic development group, the chamber and the city have put this together so we can assist the businesses that have been severely impacted the last three months because of COVID-19.”
Most businesses would be eligible if they have been in existence for at least a year and employ fewer than 50 full-time equivalent positions at a single New Braunfels location.
The business also must have applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan or Paycheck Protection Program loans and can provide evidence of application.
Applicants would be required to provide documentation and proof of the company’s employment, financial position, date of formation, certify it is not in bankruptcy and be current on all tax payments to the city.
City officials will establish a review committee to review the applications in late June and early July.
A business’ year over year change in revenue between March and May 2020 and March and May 2019 and the impacts from the pandemic will be a significant influencing factor in determining grant recipients.
Applications will open online Monday and close at 5 p.m. on June 19.
Council members are expected to consider funding recommendations in July.
Also during the meeting, Brockman issued a council proclamation recognizing the more than 2,350 graduates in New Braunfels and Comal County representing Canyon High School, New Braunfels High School, Memorial Early College High School, New Braunfels Christian Academy, Premier High School, Grace Preparatory Academy, Calvary Baptist Academy, St. John Paul II High School, Smithson Valley High School, Canyon Lake High School, Comal Academy, and Bulverde Bracken Christian School.
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
Appointed Council member Shane Hines as the representative and Council member Jason Hurta as the alternate representative to the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Policy Board.
Appointed Council member Matthew Hoyt to the City Council Finance and Audit Committee.
Approved a $78,178 change order on the Common Street Improvements Project as a part of the 2013 Bond Citywide Streets Program.
Approved a submission of the Amended Program Year 2019 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan and its associated CARES Act Substantial Amendment to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support the CDBG-CV Grant Program.
Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a Special Use Permit to allow the preparation and packaging of smoked meat products in the “C-3” Commercial District on Lot 2 at 1555 N. Business IH 35.
Appointed Wes Stamps to the Airport Advisory Board for a term ending May 12, 2023.
Approved a resolution naming council member James Blakey as representative and Hoyt as alternate representative to the Alamo Area Council of Governments Board of Directors.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance granting rehabilitation tax relief for five years to the property at 1072 Church Hill Drive, an individual landmark known as the Eickenroht House.
Postponed action until June 22 on the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning to apply a Special Use Permit to allow the short term rental of both dwelling units in a two-family structure at 1643 and 1645 McQueeney Road.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding the limited purpose annexation of 9.7 acres of land, consisting of Lots 1 through 7, Veramendi Precinct 15A Neighborhood Center Subdivision.
For more, visit the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
