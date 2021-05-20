Last October, Keith Lane left Haltom City, where he had served 15 years as police chief, public safety director and city manager, to enter the unknown in New Braunfels.
Serving as New Braunfels interim police chief would give him the leg up on the competition seeking the permanent job — which turned out to be the right move.
Lane, 56, was among 62 applicants, eight semifinalists and four finalists hoping to become the city’s next top cop. Months before he was selected and sworn into office, he already had begun putting his stamp on city police operations.
“It’s been crazy — I’d like to describe it like drinking water through a fire hose,” Lane said about the last few months. “But it’s been great. This is an exceptional police department full of exceptional individuals doing a great job. They’ve been incredibly supportive.”
After Tom Wibert retired Oct. 2 after 10 years as NBPD chief, the city posted the job in a nationwide search, assisted by Keller-based Strategic Government Resources, an executive recruitment firm.
The job description indicated New Braunfels’ police chief, in conjunction with department command staff, “performs departmental administrative activities that include budget development and oversight, policy analysis, project management and strategic planning. The chief also supervises recruitment, testing, hiring, performance evaluation, employee recognition and development under the guidelines of Texas Civil Service laws.”
After applications closed in March, the city spent weeks narrowing the field and vetting semifinalists. Troy Gay and Rich Guajardo, both from Austin, and Mark Schauer from Corpus Christi, each with 25 years or longer at their current departments, joined Lane, the only internal applicant, as finalists.
“Although we were impressed with the qualifications and professionalism of all four candidates, Chief Lane rose to the top as the person best suited to lead the New Braunfels Police Department,” said City Manager Robert Camareno, adding “Lane’s combined law enforcement and managerial experience as key as he assumes command of this growing police department.”
Lane earned a master’s degree in public administration from Colorado Christian University, a master’s in criminal justice from Boston University and a bachelor’s in criminal justice from Texas State.
In Haltom City, near Fort Worth, he got an education on the rough side of municipal operations. During that time, he learned a lot to bring to New Braunfels, with a population nearing 100,000 and currently served by a 136-member police department.
“I’d like to do what we were able to do in Haltom City, where it was very tumultuous for a long time,” he said last month. “It suffered through a series of pretty bad chiefs and even some officers went to jail — it was a real upheaval.
“What I was able to do there is establish relationships where we treated our customers and each other with dignity, honor and respect. When you do that, it filters out to everybody.”
Lane vows to “change the culture” of police interaction with the public, which he said begins with officers respecting themselves and the residents they serve.
“As a unit we must make sure the conduct our officers matches our culture — it’s what you do proactively that goes beyond traditional law enforcement,” he said. “The job isn’t just about law enforcement, but also mentorship and education.”
Six weeks ago, Lane and Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds mutually agreed to disband the Comal County Metro Narcotics Task Force. Comprised of members of both departments, CCMNTF investigations had led to arrests and convictions of hundreds of narcotics and other area felony offenders since 1994.
Lane shifted program officers serving on the task force into NBPD’s new Street Crimes Unit which will continue partnering with CCSO on certain operations but focus more on gang-related narcotics, thefts, burglaries, trafficking and other felony crimes within city limits.
Time and again, Lane pointed to collaboration. While the NBPD and CCSO split up the task force, Lane cites further collaborative efforts not only with Reynolds, but also the city fire department, led by Chief O’Connell and other public safety and justice agencies.
“Moving forward I see a lot of collaboration,” he said. “I’ve reached out to police departments in Seguin and San Marcos and worked with their crime technicians, and also worked with District Attorney Jennifer Tharp, who has been awesome.
“I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate more here in my seven months here than I did during the seven years I was chief in Haltom City.”
Lane is also forging collaborative partnerships in the community, such as working with Bishop Michael D. Franklin, president of the New Braunfels MLK Association.
“Working with Bishop Franklin on the IDEA Forum and Chief’s Advisory Forum has been great and has helped us focus on our goals in working with the community and gets the word out on the New Braunfels Police Department,” he said.
“It’s reaching out in a way that people can come to me with ideas and other ways that keep the lines of communication open. Bishop Franklin has been incredible in steering me towards others in the community that can play proactive roles in this.”
Franklin said the IDEA Forum, an acronym for inclusion, diversity, equity and awareness, is a group comprised of dozens of community members, business leaders, city leaders and clergy members that discuss ways to improve race relations and economic situations for all New Braunfelsers.
Franklin credits Lane for listening to concerns and acting to correct problems.
“He’s patient and he listens,” Franklin said. “He acts on what he hears and does not let our concerns fall on deaf ears. That’s what I like about him. From what I can see, he’s a man of his word and a man of action.”
Franklin said Lane’s actions and ideas have sparked the IDEA Forum, and his advisory board has proved a sounding board that has already led to positive changes.
“He has shown administrative courage in taking the right steps in the right direction when it comes to reforming police procedures.”
In a few years, the NBPD, CCSO and Comal County Jail will be within walking distance along San Antonio Street, each headquartered in brand-new, multi-million dollar facilities.
“The entire time I was in Haltom City we tried to get a new law enforcement center built but it never happened, though the good news is that they finally passed a bond to do that last November,” he said. “So I know how great and how unique it is for a community to show the support as they have done here in building such an incredible police facility and veteran’s memorial out front. It’s great to see that kind of support for law enforcement.”
