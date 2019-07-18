When people enter the Chick-fil-A on 20831 Highway 281 North, they’ll find a board leaning against the wall, with pictures of a baby posted on it.
In them, she is eating waffle fries (they’re actually frozen fries), and in front of her, a spicy chicken sandwich (it’s a cake).
However, people seem to notice the pictures more as they’re leaving the store. As a woman and her kids walked out, she pointed at the board and said, “She’s so cute!”
Later, a little girl approached the board and pointed at a picture.
“She’s got a burger,” she said, giggling.
The baby’s name is Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin, and a year ago on July 17, she was better known as the Chick-fil-A baby.
It was past 10 p.m. that night, when her mother, Falon, and her father, Robert, were on their way to University Hospital. Along the way, Falon had to go to the restroom, so they pulled over and though the store was closed, asked the employees if they could let her use the restroom.
The did, and Falon made her way in.
“As soon as I pulled my pants down, I knew I was having a baby,” Falon said, recalling the day.
In one of the photos, the baby has her hand out, showing the photographer how old she’s about to be: 1.
“I asked my friend, who was the photographer, if she got (the pose), because you know how babies are if you don’t take the photo quickly,” Falon said. “My friend scrolled through the photos and she said, ‘I got it!’ I had tears in my eyes.”
Plans for Gracelyn’s first birthday party have been in the works since before she was born.
Falon had a different theme in mind at first. She had wanted deer and a woodsy theme.
Gracelyn had a different place and time in mind.
Although the Griffin family live in Spring Branch, the Chick-fil-A location on Highway 281 North has become special to them in more ways since Gracelyn’s birth.
Since then, the family has made the store’s drive-thru director, Brenda Enriquez, godmother to Gracelyn.
Enriquez was the employee who immediately called 911 and got Robert when they heard Falon scream. She stayed on the phone while Robert delivered Gracelyn.
The rest of the store employees have become family to the Griffins.
“Whenever they make a surprise stop, everyone literally stops what they’re doing,” said Kelly Stewart, marketing director for the store.
When asked if Gracelyn has received Chick-fil-A for life, both Steward and Falon said they had reached a private agreement. However, Gracelyn received a certificate for a job at the location.
For Gracelyn’s first Chick-fil-A meal, Falon ordered the kid’s meal nuggets — Gracelyn’s nickname is Little Nugget.
“I wasn’t going to nickname her Little Nugget, I was going to call her Peanut, because she looked like a peanut in her first ultrasound picture,” Falon said.
She divided the nuggets into small pieces, because Gracelyn only has two teeth.
When the paper plate was placed in front of her, Gracelyn grabbed a waffle fry. Then, she grabbed a piece of a nugget. She gnawed on them, then flipped her plate.
Another part of the celebration was cupcakes, given out later in the afternoon, and the store named July 17 Spirit Day.
A portion of the funds made that day will go toward the Tim Tebow Foundation, which is the organization the Griffin family selected.
Gracelyn was born with Down syndrome, and one the missions of the Tim Tebow Foundation is helping children with special needs.
Another reason Falon chose the former football player’s nonprofit was due to a quote on its website.
“’The Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need,’” Falon read aloud from her phone.
Falon said she plans to incorporate Chick-fil-A into each of Gracelyn’s future birthday celebrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.