Time is running out for residents and businesses recovering from uninsured or underinsured losses and damage caused by February’s severe winter storms to register for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and apply for a Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loan.
The deadline to register with the federal agencies is May 20.
For disaster damage to private property that is not fully covered by insurance, SBA is a primary source of federal money for long-term disaster recovery. Non-farm businesses, including rental properties, of all sizes, homeowners, and renters, whose property was damaged as a result of a declared disaster, can apply for a low-interest SBA disaster loan.
Homeowners may apply for up to $200,000 to replace or repair their primary residence. In addition, renters and homeowners may borrow up to $40,000 to replace or repair personal property — such as clothing, furniture, cars and appliances — damaged or destroyed in a disaster.
SBA makes physical disaster loans of up to $2 million to qualified businesses or most private nonprofit organizations. These loan proceeds may be used to repair or replace real property, machinery, equipment, fixtures, inventory, and leasehold improvements.
To apply for a low-interest, long-term SBA disaster loan, call 800-659-2955 ((TTY: 800-877-8339) or complete an online application at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/.
The fastest and easiest way to apply to FEMA is by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov.
If it is not possible to register online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).
The toll-free phone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.
FEMA officials remind residents who registered online for disaster assistance that any correspondence or information from FEMA needed to process their case will be sent to the online disaster assistance account that the applicant created.
When applying for assistance, have the following information readily available:
A current phone number where you can be contacted
Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
Your Social Security number, if available
A general list of damage and losses
If insured, the insurance policy number, or the agent and company name
After registering, FEMA staff may contact you for various reasons, including discussing the case or requesting additional information.
If you are in any doubt when receiving a call from someone stating they work for FEMA, do not give out any information, but call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. to verify the call is legitimate.
