Comal County's number of active COVID-19 cases declined slightly on Friday, but its positivity has edged higher, as officials added 59 new cases and 63 recoveries on Friday morning.
Comal County’s positivity rate is now 15.75%, up from 15.49% on Thursday, and up from 15.48% last Friday.
The county's total cases since the pandemic began now stands at 2,632 with 2,093 recoveries. There are 467 active cases with 74 of those patients hospitalized. There have been 72 virus-related deaths since the pandemic started.
Local hospitals, which are handling a mix of Comal County patients as well as those from outside, are reporting 18 COVID-19 patients. Ten of those patients are in intensive care beds with seven are on ventilators.
Of the new cases, 54 are confirmed and five are probable. Forty-five of them are New Braunfels-area residents, six are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, two live north of Canyon Lake, three live south of Canyon Lake, and three are from the Garden Ridge area. Eighteen are younger than 30, 17 are in their 30s or 40s; 18 are in their 50s or 60s; and 6 are older than 70.
As of Friday morning, Public Health has received reports of 16,710 tests conducted with 2,062 confirmed cases and 570 probable cases.
The county's health department received 1,475 test results over the last week and has added 273 new cases and 243 new recoveries. It has 18 more active cases than it did last Friday and hospitalizations have climbed from 68 to 74. The county also recorded 12 COVID-19 deaths on the week.
Local hospital use has declined from 26 patients to 18 and ICU usage declining from 14 to 10. Ventilator usage has declined by one.
On Fridays, county officials have been releasing data from long-term residential care facilities in the county. Those facilities have been where a large potion of the county's COVID-19 fatalities have come from.
Facilities reporting new fatalities this week and active cases included:
- Colonial Manor, New Braunfels: 25 cases (3 residents, 22 staff), 6 deaths
- Eden Hill, New Braunfels: 1 case (1 staff)
- Elan Westpointe, New Braunfels: 4 cases (1 resident, 3 staff)
- Kirkwood Manor, New Braunfels: 5 cases (4 residents, 1 staff)
- Legend Oaks, New Braunfels: 4 cases (4 residents)
- Memory Care of New Braunfels: 2 cases (2 staff)
- Sodalis Elder Care, New Braunfels: 5 cases (4 residents, 1 staff) 3 deaths
- Sundance Inn, New Braunfels: 2 cases (2 staff)
- Village of Garden Ridge: 8 cases (6 residents, 2 staff)
- Brookdale Senior Living, New Braunfels: 5 cases (4 residents, 1 staff)
Officials said Legend Oaks is accepting COVID-19 positive residents from other locations and the reported number counts those identified prior to admission.
Similarly, Sodalis Senior Living in New Braunfels is accepting COVID-19 patients from other facilities outside the county, but the deaths are counting only Comal County residents.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
