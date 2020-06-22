For the second time in two weeks, a Comal County office closed due to employees with COVID-19 as Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced Texas cities and counties can ask patrons to don masks in places of business.
The county’s Office of Public Health closed after two employees tested positive for coronavirus. Officials said both are self-isolating at home.
“To limit potential transmission and protect the public, we’re closing our doors for the next two weeks,” said Cheryl Fraser, public health director. “However, the important work of our office will continue.”
As the numbers of confirmed cases and hospitalizations continue to rise throughout the state, some locales recently mandated businesses to require customers to wear face masks. Following Abbott’s afternoon press conference, city and county officials were scheduled to meet via teleconference to discuss possible measures, Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said.
“Yes, this is a concern,”
Krause said Monday, two days after a single-day record high of 40 cases were confirmed Saturday to increase the certified number to 280 — 346, including probable cases. “It’s not just the increase in positive cases, but that there are any positive (cases) at all in our county.
“As we’re out and about more and having more contact with people, sometimes within close proximity with others, and that can certainly explain some of the positives we’re seeing in the county now.”
Restaurants and bars across Texas — including in New Braunfels, Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and San Marcos — recently closed due to concerns about potentially spreading the coronavirus, according to social media posts and local news reports. Bexar, Travis, Hays, Hidalgo, Cameron, El Paso, Harris and Dallas counties have approved mandates requiring masks for customers and employees inside businesses, as well as other measures fitting within Abbott’s orders.
“There are counties that are doing those things, and we are looking at several things we can do to slow the spread,” Krause said, adding options are being discussed with city officials and local business leaders comprising the Mayor’s Advisory Council to Reopen New Braunfels.
City and county officials said they are studying other measures, with announcements not likely announce until week’s end. Some could affect the next holiday period.
“We’re also looking at the July 4 holiday that is coming up,” Krause said. “We could potentially be looking at some pretty big crowds here (because) it falls on a Saturday. So we’re certainly going to discuss any measures we feel should be necessary.”
The county closed two of its four parks and nine Canyon Lake boat ramps during the five-day Easter holiday in April; all remained open throughout the Memorial Day holiday that many believe sparked the uptick in cases throughout the state.
Now that county offices are a month into reopening, officials are apprehensive about closing them again.
“We have no plans to close county offices as a whole, but that doesn’t mean we won’t close certain ones if something would happen and we feel (the move) as a necessary precaution,” Krause said.
Tax Assessor-Collector Cathy Talcott said the tax office inside the county annex in Bulverde reopened Monday after an employee reported a positive COVID-19 test June 10.
Talcott said she hoped to have most of her quarantined employees back later this week; the tax office in Sattler is tentatively scheduled to reopen next Monday, June 29.
“We’re extremely short-staffed until Thursday, when we hope to get most of our staff back here in the New Braunfels office,” she said, reminding weekday hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; title transfers conclude at 4 p.m.
The public health office canceled all public appointments, including immunizations. Fraser said public exposure to her employees “is believed to be minimal,” and the office was cleaned and sanitized over the weekend. She said the staffing reduction will limit the office’s ability to schedule appointments for COVID-19 testing, which should exceed 5,000 total before the end of the week.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience, and we encourage anyone needing to set up a COVID-19 testing appointment to keep trying if they have trouble getting through,” Fraser said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(1) comment
Go ahead and ask us to mask up! Why would we expect people to continue providing essential services (food, healthcare) without doing our part to keep them safe by covering our faces?
