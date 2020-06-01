Three patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been released, county officials said Monday morning.
The three were part of nine new recoveries from the coronavirus, officials said. The county now has 78 recoveries from the disease, 15 active cases and four hospitalizations. There have also been seven deaths since the outbreak began.
Health officials also said there was one new case of COVID-19 — the county's 100th — with a New Braunfels resident in their 50s who is home-isolating.
The new case in New Braunfels continues a trend from last week that county health officials highlighted over the weekend — with five new cases in the city on Saturday, including the hospitalization of a patient in their 30s.
Last week the county saw 14 of the new 17 cases confirmed being in New Braunfels. Health officials say last week's numbers mark the largest increase since the disease was confirmed in the community in March.
Hospitalizations climbed from two to seven over last week before the three hospital recoveries announced on Monday.
The climb in New Braunfels cases has county health officials urging residents to continue to follow health guidelines.
“We are concerned about this spike in cases from New Braunfels,” Cheryl Fraser, the Comal County director of public health said. “As we investigate to determine how they contracted the coronavirus, this uptick in cases reminds us that it remains essential to continue maintaining social distancing and practicing good hygiene in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
As of Monday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 3,076 tests conducted with 100 positive, 2,922 negative and 54 results still pending.
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
