Evacuated near the Pentagon...
I worked in the Pentagon from October 1994 to October 2014, first as an Army officer, then as an Army civilian. I was working across the street (I-395) in Crystal City, VA, on 9/11. I remember everyone gathering in our boss’s 11th floor corner office to watch the TV after the first then second plane hit the Twin Towers. Then someone said the Pentagon had been hit and TV coverage confirmed it — then there were rumors of an explosion at National Airport, adjacent to and within sight of the office building.
It took about 30 minutes for the word to come to evacuate our building, one of the 3 buildings where Pentagon workers were re-located to during the Pentagon’s renovation project. My car was parked in the garage underneath the building.
It took over an hour to get out of the garage, then another 2 hours to drive the 4 blocks to the other side of Pentagon City (mall) to get to a back road that was clear to I-395 South and home. Sitting in traffic waiting I could see the smoke rising from the Pentagon. I thought of all my friends who worked in the building, of the chaos and horror they could be facing, possibly even death. But mostly my heart was heavy and I felt numb, stunned. I thought of our country, our nation. I knew we were at war.
I finally made it to I-395 and headed south. There was NO traffic on I-395, an Interstate the size of I-35 going through downtown Austin with generally the same amount of traffic. Not one car besides mine. It was surreal, like a post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie.
Daphne D. Spraitzar,
New Bruanfels
Calls from New York City...
It was a normal Tuesday morning for the group of 32 taking inbound calls in Houston from telephone business customers. When one representative stood up in the room and said the person she had on the line is shouting her building is shaking as if they’d had an earthquake in New York!
Then our rep yelled — no its not an earthquake — my customer is saying something hit the side of the World Trade Center. It had to be a plane but she was not sure. Some of us logged out as to not receive any calls and went straight to our lounge and turned on the TV. We all watched in horror and not a word was spoken. I got on the phone called my husband at his job and all I could say was “turn on your TV.” I remember him asking me which channel — I just said any channel. He watched the second plane hit the south tower and said “What in the world just happened.”
I said the first plane I could understand it being an accident but not two. Something is terribly wrong here. I hung up the phone as we all watched and listen as Diane Sawyer was making a statement like, “We want to tell you what we know.”
Then minutes later Peter Jennings comes on to report about the “attacks.” Still there is no one speaking. I look around and some of my coworkers are in tears, others are holding hands and a small group is praying. Our boss turns off the TV and asks that everyone return to the desks and stay there for further instructions.
When our boss came out to our office she started by saying, “What we have just seen is something we will never be able to erase from our minds. I’m going to ask that you all go home, gather your children, your loved ones, hug them and pray for those affected by today’s tragedy.”
All 32 of us showed up early for work the next day and over half of us stayed late to take care of communication needs of our business customers. We went from an inbound call center to an order center — rerouting 800 numbers for business customers affected. Being in the flight pattern for Hobby Airport in Houston, I got very accustomed to and took for granted seeing Southwest, American, Delta and Continental planes in the sky. And then overnight, how eerie the feeling of seeing jet fighter planes in the sky and flying over the ship channel.
We all lived in fear of everything from small delivery trucks to people from other countries.
It’s been 20 years and a lot of things have changed since then.
We now get scanned at the airport for travel within our own country and we have very strict restrictions when we travel abroad.
The company I worked for in 2001 closed our office in 2004.
My group of 32 coworkers has gotten smaller. They say we should “Never Forget” but I know for the original small group of 32 in Houston — we never will forget.
Anita Kimes,
AT&T Retiree 2004
A connection with the World Trade Center...
My history with the World Trade Center goes back to my childhood. I was born and raised in New York City. My father was a plumber and he worked on a lot of skyscrapers in NYC including the WTC. We lived through a lot while the buildings were going up. I remember strikes that put my dad out of work and all-nighters working overtime when they opened up new sections of the building.
I remember going to one of the grand opening ceremonies where I got a commemorative hard hat (which I still have). Years later I remember taking my future wife and her kids to the top of the WTC on one of our trips to NYC from Houston, so when I heard that a plane hit the World Trade Center it brought me to my feet.
I was working for Brown + Root at their Alief office in Houston. They quickly moved a TV to the lobby so we could get updates but before I could get there to watch, the second plane had hit the other tower. I stood there watching in disbelief.
Everyone was scared. I started to wonder if I knew anyone that worked there. I eventually went back to my desk but I kept going back to the TV for updates. I went home around lunchtime to call my mother to see if she had heard from my sister that worked in Manhattan.
As it turned out both of my sisters were in Manhattan that day. They had called my mother and let her know they were okay and they were trying to get home. I don’t remember how they found out what was going on. Traffic was at a stand still and the subways were shut down so they had to walk across one of the bridges to get to Brooklyn so they could get home.
My father had passed away in 1979 so he didn’t live to see what happened to the WTC. I’m sure he would have been sad to see those buildings come down and what it did to our country but I’m also sure that he would have been in line to help excavate the area as well.
To this day I have not heard of anyone that I know personally that died that day whether they worked there or were one of the first responders. I still find it hard to watch any of the shows about what happened that day in New York.
Thomas Greenstein,
Comal County
A federal building in Boston is closed...
On 9/11 in the first hour of my work at the JFK Federal Building in Boston, word came that the building was closed. All left the building as I learned a plane had hit the World Trade Center in New York City.
Outside, people rushed about. I went to the nearby subway and bought a ticket to Salem, which was date stamped. Our subway car was way overcrowded and the conductor never collected my ticket. (I still have it.)
Once at Salem, friends gave me a lift to my home. My wife had the news on TV and we were TV addicts thereafter. The world has never been the same.
Allen Somers,
New Braunfels
Horror and unbelief still remembered...
I remember hearing it on KNBT as I was driving home from taking my youngest to school. I hurried into the house and turned on the TV and I could not believe my eyes. I called my husband at work and they turned on a TV.
We were all in shock! I wanted to go pick up my kids at school and just protect them. 20 years later I still remember that horror and unbelief that it happened! I am an Army brat and I knew it would provoke a war. Sad that it lasted 20 years. So many lives lost that day and the 20 years after.
Pamela Rogers Campbell,
New Braunfels
Shock followed by anger after attack...
I was working in my computer control room at that time. When I heard the report of the first aircraft tower hit. I turned on the TV for the visual report. (It was a traffic control room, and TV’s were a part of the monitoring in emergency situations.) I recalled the plane that ran into the Empire State Building back in 1945. Thinking it was a bad accident, but then I watched in horror when the second jet intentionally crashed into the second tower. My response was immediate, and it was “We are under attack.” (expletive deleted). I was on the opposite side of the country. My wife was a consultant and was out of town, but normally needed to travel by air. So she had to come home by car.
I remember wanting to know who do we drop a nuclear weapon upon. I would have accepted that response, I was so livid.
Richard Johnson,
New Braunfels
