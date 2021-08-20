Members of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors on Thursday took a step toward making the South Castell Avenue Visioning Plan a reality, approving an expenditure of up to $442,000 to prepare a preliminary design and streetscape plan for a portion of Castell Avenue between Bridge Street to Business 35.
The streetscape plan is one part of the larger South Castell Avenue Visioning Plan, completed and adopted by council members in 2018 after two years of public meeting to gather input, which outlines the vision for the redevelopment of city-owned property located on South Castell Avenue between Coll and Jahn Streets.
The visioning plan includes planning concepts for upgrades to the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center and for the development of future hotel, retail, multi-family, and office uses centered around the intersection of South Castell Avenue and Garden Street, as well as concepts for streetscape improvements.
According to Jeff Jewell, the city’s economic and community development director, city officials last spring solicited a “request for qualifications” for preliminary engineering and design of the South Castell Avenue corridor.
Officials interviewed three firms that responded to the city’s request and entered negotiations with Dallas-based Kimley-Horn to prepare a scope of work to provide a preliminary engineering report for the South Castell corridor.
Jewell told directors that the intent of the preliminary design was to implement and translate the vision of the South Castell Area Master Plan and Envision New Braunfels into preliminary design documents.
“This would take the preliminary design phase of the South Castell Avenue right of way improvements to about a 30% state,” Jewell told
directors. “It’s about an eight-month preliminary design process, but it does intend to study the drainage, the interface of the public and private space up to the property lines. Also, looking at utility replacements and looking at the entire corridor as a way to continue to support the Castell plan.”
Other goals of the project include linking catalytic convention site along South Castell Avenue to downtown, creating a downtown gateway, creating a public plaza or shared street around the convention center and incorporating enhanced pedestrian-oriented amenities to promote walkability in the downtown area.
The preliminary engineering report will be an intensive technical effort, according to Jewell, with the engineer studying the subsurface utilities, traffic, drainage systems, landscaping and right of way. The scope of services requires that Kimley Horn deliver conceptual layout options for urban design and landscaping elements, a schematic roadway design, a preliminary engineering report, a preliminary opinion of probable construction costs, and a standard for downtown streetscape for South Castell Avenue.
New Braunfels City Council members will consider the expenditure next month.
