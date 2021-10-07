Comal County commissioners could veto Water Oriented Recreation District’s plan to reduce percentages of fees it collects from area businesses in 2022.
During its last meeting, WORD’s board of directors approved lowering percentages of its fees — paid by visitors to Canyon Lake lodging establishments, outfitters and water-recreation retailers — to 3% across the board beginning Jan. 1.
“The board, finding that it is collecting sufficient tax revenue to pay for services being provided within the district, voted to cut tax rates and reduce total district revenue,” Jennifer Bretzke, WORD board president, said in a press release following last week’s vote.
After hearing from a resident who criticized the WORD action, saying the saved funds could pay for a variety of much needed improvements at the lake, Comal County commissioners could review and overrule the changes.
“We have received notice of the board’s decision to change the tax rate,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “We have a 30-day window in which we could veto that action.”
Krause didn’t elaborate further, but did note instances in which they tabled approvals of WORD requests until they were resubmitted with more financially palatable proposals.
County commissioners appoint WORD’s seven-member board, which hires administrators and managers for daily operations. Commissioners approve WORD’s annual budget but usually tend to stay away running its affairs.
WORD, a special taxing district authorized by the state in 1987 and approved by Comal County voters the following year, operates two parks on Canyon Lake and is charged with improving public health, promoting safety and welfare and protecting natural resources within the district.
WORD fees collected through camping venues, sales of fishing guides and whitewater rafting guides, and outfitter rentals of water-recreational items will drop from 5% and fees collected by lodging and hospitality venues, boat rentals and slip storage dropping from 4%.
Mike Dussere, WORD general manager, said the moves will reduce WORD tax revenues by approximately $700,000 annually.
“We are pleased that tourism has grown within Comal County to the point that WORD is able to cut taxes,” he said. “We believe doing so will carry benefits to the visiting populace, as well as local businesses that help drive the economy in Comal County.”
As taxing jurisdiction, WORD can impose tax rates for certain services, types of rental items — even third-party lodging websites such as AirBnB — as long as the rates don’t exceed ceilings outlined in Texas Local Government Code.
“WORD does not tax residences, but (collects) user fee taxes on visitors that are collected by tourism-based businesses and remitted to WORD,” Dussere said.
Dussere said WORD’s 2021 budget projected revenues of $1.8 million could eventually total $2.7 million.
“I am anticipating our 2022 tax revenues to be approximately $2 million after the tax cuts have been applied and our 2022 operating budget will equal those revenues,” he said. “This represents an 11% increase over the current year and may grow even higher. We are currently in the 2022 budget process and have not received complete 2021 tax revenues for comparison.”
Dussere said WORD revenues have been rising for several years.
“Each year, we have been increasing the level of services provided in the district, but revenue gains have consistently outpaced those costs.”
Dussere said WORD plans to increase, not decrease, core services such as law enforcement and cleanups, despite the tax cuts.
“Our service levels that are provided at the river and lake areas will not be negatively impacted,” he said, adding the majority of WORD’s fee collections pay for:
• Regular clean-up efforts along the river, lake, and popular roadways.
• Law enforcement and emergency medical services.
• Contributions to local projects and organizations to promote and improve the district.
• Community education and outreach programs to promote safe and responsible water recreation.
• Public health and sanitation to include dumpsters and portable toilets for public use.
Fees provide additional law enforcement officers and emergency services units on the river and in the lake; increased patrols and cleanups of park areas along the lake and Guadalupe River, roads, entry points and boat ramps, and buoys listing boat speed limits and shallow depth areas.
In April, WORD and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers agreed to a 25-year lease of Canyon Park which mirrored terms of their lease agreement for Comal Park in 2020.
“Our goal in doing this is to continue being able to provide affordable lake access and recreation to residents and visitors,” Dussere said last May, adding both lakefront parks totaled a combined 600 acres. “As (numbers of both) continue to explode, there is more and more of a need for these facilities.”
WORD spent a combined $850,000 on the venues, expecting higher revenues from entry fees and sales receipts would lead them to self-sufficiency and eventually upgrade amenities at both parks. Overnight camping, Corps of Engineers discounts and passes were suspended, pending reviews of facility rentals and other offerings.
“While there are a host of other programs WORD runs, these two areas make up approximately 65-70% of WORD’s total operating budget,” Dussere said. “Comal and Canyon parks are a separate division that is completely independent and not funded by WORD.”
