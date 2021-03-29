Last year’s Good Friday-Easter Sunday holiday weekend saw the city and county enforce COVID-19 social distancing preventive measures, which neither are planning this weekend.
County and city parks will be open, albeit under the watchful eye of first responders, with city and county offices closed Founder’s Day/Good Friday through Easter Sunday.
County parks facilities in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde/Spring Branch areas will be open throughout the weekend. Officials said Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies, constables offices, the Water Oriented Recreation District and Texas Parks and Wildlife wardens will be watching for safety on Canyon Lake and River Road.
Most New Braunfels and Comal County offices will be closed all weekend.
New Braunfels City Hall, Municipal Court, Municipal Annex Building, Main Library, Westside Community Center, Fischer Park Nature Center and the Landa Park Recreation Center will be closed Friday.
Fischer Park Nature Center will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. WCC and the Main Library will also be closed Saturday and Sunday but reopen at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively, on Monday.
Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, will have normal hours on Friday (5 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.) but is currently closed Sundays. Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs will have normal hours throughout the weekend.
The city of New Braunfels will collect residential and commercial waste, brush and recycling items as normal on Friday and Saturday. The city’s Recycle Center will be closed Friday, open Saturday and closed, as usual, on Mondays. The county’s Moe Schwab Recycling Center will be closed Friday and Saturday. The Bulverde drop-off recycling site is also closed Friday.
Landa Park Mini-Golf and Landa Park Paddle Boats, closed weekdays, will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Landa Park Aquatic Complex is currently closed for the season.
The state of Texas will close offices for Cesar Chavez Day on Wednesday and Good Friday, which will also be a holiday for students and staffers in the New Braunfels, Comal, Marion and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City school districts.
Area banks, U.S. Post Office and mail delivery will have normal hours Friday. The Herald-Zeitung offices will be closed on Friday. Some area stores, and all H-E-B locations, will close Easter Sunday.
New Braunfels Utilities offices will be closed on Friday. Customers are asked to report service issues or outages by calling NBU’s 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
