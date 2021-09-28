Room Redux redecorates abused children’s rooms to give them a mental reset in a comfortable environment that’s special for them, and those efforts recently got an assist from the San Antonio Spurs.
The San Antonio Spurs’ nonprofit Spurs Give donated $10,000 to the local branch of Room Redux after hearing about it through a Room Redux board member. The money will fund room transformations for five children.
The money will go toward furniture, supplies like paint and other expenses to completely remake their rooms. The local Room Redux branch serves the New Braunfels and San Antonio areas.
“We had a Zoom meeting and [Spurs Give] talked about how they loved Room Redux and everything about what we stand for and our mission,” Room Redux founder and CEO Susie Vybiral said. “They are very into helping children in all forms of capacities and it was really a natural fit for them to partner with us.”
Last month, Room Redux did a Room Transformation and Spurs Give representatives helped assemble furniture, paint and decorate before presenting the big check.
Vybiral said the timing is perfect since it is close to Spurs Gives’ Season of Giving around Thanksgiving.
“We want to transform the rooms and lives of children who faced abuse and it takes anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000 to transform a child’s room,” Vybiral said. “So ultimately we, of course, are working to get big grants and recurring donations so we can fulfill that. We are super excited, like beyond excited, to have the San Antonio Spurs partnering with us.”
A Fresh Start
Room Redux is a worldwide nonprofit with chapters in Austin, the California Bay Area, Denver, Georgia, Minnesota, New York, Sacramento and one in the UK.
As of now, with chapters across the world they have done more than 90 Room Transformations.
The nonprofit is about to do a big celebration within the next couple of months when it reaches 100 transformations.
Founder and CEO Susie Vybiral began the nonprofit in New Braunfels around 2018 after working with abused children as a family advocate.
A guardian, Child Protective Service workers, local law enforcement and recently the FBI refer children to Room Redux.
Their trademarked “Room Transformations” are done anonymously, and so the children and volunteers and staff never meet or know each other so that there is a sense of privacy.
The nonprofit provides furniture such as a new bed frame, bedsheets and decor to fit the child’s personality and needs.
A therapeutic counselor suggests what to fill the room with, such as squishy water toys to relieve stress or a meditation area.
“It’s not just on the surface, not just ‘Oh, we’re redecorating,” Vybiral said. “It’s much deeper than that, it’s letting these children know they are loved and cared about by people who don’t even know them. We don’t need to see them, we don’t need the accolades. We want the trajectory of their life to change while breaking the cycles of abuse.”
Last week, Room Redux assessed rooms for two children with the help of Spurs Give to do a Room Transformation in November.
What’s next?
The local branch is preparing for its first annual gala, called a “Night of Whimsy,” on Oct. 23 at Village Venue in Creekside.
Vybiral said it will be a “big, fancy schmancy fundraiser” and the theme is a nod to Alice in Wonderland.
People can dress up or dress whimsically, and there will be catered food and drinks, a silent and live auction, a performance by the Mid-Texas Symphony ensemble and a DJ.
Vybiral said despite the pandemic, the community has given so much to Room Redux.
“It’s been fabulous, I absolutely love our community,” Vybiral said. “For people to give or donate, whether it’s furniture or their time or money or recurring donations, things like that, I feel like it’s making people feel more secure about our world and we’re still helping children who faced abuse to get a fresh start in life.”
For more information on the “Night of Whimsy” gala, go to https://roomredux.org/anightofwhimsy/
To donate, go to https://roomredux.org/donate/
