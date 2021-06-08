Comal Independent School District trustees will consider approving dates for a public hearing on the 2021-22 budget and 2021 tax rate, and hear reports on state legislation and federal COVID-19 assistance when they meet in a workshop session on Thursday.
On Thursday trustees will first receive a legislative update and a demographics report. They will then approve the date for a public hearing for the proposed budget and tax rate, which is recommended for 6 p.m. June 24, and possibly approve the final budget the same evening.
The proposed budget allots $232,107,893 for maintenance and operations, $78,482,105 for interest and sinking (debt service), and $11,629,083 for child nutrition.
The proposed 2021-22 tax rates, $0.8720 for maintenance and operations and $0.35 for interest and sinking for a combined rate of $1.220 per assessed $100 property value, will be presented for consideration at the Sept. 21 board meeting.
In response to COVID-19, the U.S. Congress in 2020 and 2021 passed three stimulus bills that provided nearly $190.5 billion to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund. The American Rescue Plan Act, passed on March 11 provided $122.7 billion in supplemental ESSER funding, known as ESSER III.
Trustees will receive a presentation on projected ESSER funding to the district and possibly vote on how that funding would be applied in subsequent budgets.
Trustees meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the district’s Support Services Building board room, 1404 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels. For more, visit the district’s website, comalisd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.