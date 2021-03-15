City officials last week broke ground for construction of the $5.5 million New Braunfels Public Library Westside Branch project approved by voters in the 2019 bond election.
The Westside Branch project will expand the library services currently offered at the Westside Community Center, replacing the 600-square-foot room located inside the Westside Community Center with an 8,800-square-foot facility being built on that same property.
Located at 2932 I-35 South along the I-35 frontage road, the new facility will include a program room, study rooms, teen space, a library collection of up to 20,000 items, computers and a community garden.
The Library Foundation will support the $152,764 cost of the community garden.
“The groundbreaking for the new library branch on the grounds of the Westside Community Center marks the culmination of the dreams of many of the citizens of New Braunfels,” said Library Director Gretchen Pruett in a statement. “The library team is excited to watch this new building rise up and they are committed to providing world-class library services to the community through this building.”
The project was designed by Komatsu Architecture and the contractor for the project is Stoddard Construction Management.
Construction is expected to last about one year, with weather and other factors permitting.
Current library services offered at the Westside Community Center will continue during construction.
For more information about the services provided by the New Braunfels Public Library, visit www.nbtexas.org/library.
