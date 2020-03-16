Comal County’s public health office on Monday urged residents who feel they should do so to shelter in place as it continues to prepare for the likelihood of COVID-19 arriving in the county.
“I want to emphasize caution but not panic,” said Cheryl Fraser, county public health director said Monday. “Residents should be taking steps to avoid contracting and spreading the virus, but Comal County has no confirmed cases at this time.”
The novel coronavirus was confirmed in a second and third case in Hays County on Monday.
Comal County has zero confirmed cases, but officials are encouraging residents to limit close contact with others — especially those experiencing fever, coughing or shortness of breath.
“Because Comal County does not yet have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, the public health office is not making any recommendations regarding the potential closure or cancellation of public events or gatherings at this time,” the county said in a statement issued Monday.
“These decisions should be made by the institutions or organizers responsible for those gatherings. Should this situation change, the office of public health will issue updated guidance on recommended closures and cancellations.”
Those who have been in close contact with others recently traveling to places with outbreaks should stay home and contact local and emergency health providers instead of merely arriving at hospitals and emergency rooms for testing, Fraser said.
The county’s public health office will be closed this week.
“The office is 100% focused on preparing for the COVID-19 response but staffers will continue to monitor phone lines,” said Paul Anthony, county public information director, adding the county health office coordinates but does not perform COVID-19 testing.
Tests are limited and ordered by physicians, with members of at-risk groups receiving priority. “In order to fully staff that hotline and continue COVID-19 preparations, the office asks those with COVID-19 related questions to call the hotline at 830-221-1120, with other public health-related questions to the office’s main number at 830-221-1150,” Anthony said.
Other county offices canceled or postponed events for the rest of the week or until further notice.
Comal County Court at-Law No. 1 has cancelled all court dockets for this week and next week; County Court-at-Law No. 2 is still holding civil and probate dockets; only criminal dockets have been postponed this week and next. All four Comal County justices of the peace have suspended proceedings and University of County Government classes, scheduled to begin Tuesday, also postponed until further notice.
The county tax office in downtown New Braunfels office encourages online payments of property taxes and vehicle registrations through www.comalcountytaxoffice.net. Those with transfers of vehicle titles should call 830-221-1353 to schedule appointments.
After a meeting of county officials on Monday, Sheriff Mark Reynolds announced several steps his office will be taking until further notice.
“These are being set in place to limit the exposure to our staff from becoming infected as well as inadvertently spreading the virus to the citizens of Comal County,” he said. “We ask for your patience, understanding in hopes that we will be able to resume normal operations when it becomes safe again to do so.”
CCSO operations staffers and patrol deputies will handle emergency service calls as normal, with non-emergency calls handled over the phone if possible. Dispatchers will ask callers if anyone in the household is exhibiting symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, with responding deputies asking residents to step outside during calls for service.
While Reynolds said the number of deputies patrolling the county will remain the same, services such as civilian fingerprinting, Citizen’s Sheriff’s Academy ride-alongs with patrol deputies, and CCSO volunteering will be suspended until further notice.
Visitor entry to secure areas of CCSO’s Fellers Law Enforcement Center on San Antonio Street has been restricted. At the adjacent county jail, all face-to-face visits with inmates have been canceled except for visits with attorneys.
Over the weekend, the city of New Braunfels postponed or rescheduled all large city events until the end of the month and halted all city-sponsored employee travel for the next two months.
City Manager Robert Camareno said reevaluations of those, and cancellations of non-essential board and commission meetings, will be reassessed in April. He stressed the city will not be canceling City Council meetings.
“After a discussion with the mayor, we will be modifying council meeting agendas by suspending proclamations for March and April, which will still be issued but not placed on the agenda,” he said. “We encourage citizens and guests to live stream meetings from the city website or view them via (cable TV) government access channels whenever possible.”
Camareno said the city is reviewing policies on sick leave, work from home, and report-to-work procedures.
“We are also working with Civic Center reservations to determine if they can be rescheduled or if (event) refunds need to be issued,” he said.
The city on Monday closed Das Rec, the New Braunfels Public Library and RIOMobile, and Westside Community Center until further notice, but plans to continue limited services for both.
The library at 700 E. Common Street will provide curbside service between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays. Those seeking to place items on hold orders may do so online by visiting nbtexas.org/library, by calling 830-221-4300 or 830-221-4301, or texting to 830-253-4804.
Despite its closure, Das Rec will add online fitness classes beginning Tuesday. It asks patrons to visit dasrec.rom or visit its Facebook page for scheduling information.
Municipal Court canceled jury trials and rescheduled dockets until May, with more likely to follow, and plans virtual court sessions for those defendants who qualify. Also, Tuesday’s public meeting on the Barbarosa Road/Saur Lane improvement project at New Braunfels Regional Airport is also postponed until further notice.
All city parks and trails and links to the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers remain open. It asks residents visit links at the city’s website (nbtexas.org) and Facebook pages to remain updated on facilities and programming.
Also Monday, New Braunfels Utilities closed its downtown lobby to the general public until further notice. The Main Plaza drive-through and night drop will remain open during standard business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Though our lobbies are closed, we are fully operational and conducting business,” the utility said in a statement on Monday. “Customers are encouraged to access their NBU accounts online or by phone at 830-629-8400 during standard business hours.”
