Comal County officials announced the ninth positive test for the coronavirus, and the first that they believe indicates local community spread.
The patient is in their 80s and lives in the Bulverde area.
They reported visiting the Bulverde H-E-B sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 10 and March 12, and the Bulverde Walmart sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 16 before becoming symptomatic.
They are currently hospitalized outside of the county.
“Until this point, all of our positive cases had traveled to places experiencing an active COVID-19 outbreak before developing symptoms,” said Cheryl Fraser, director of public health. “This patient has tested positive without leaving Comal County, which means COVID-19 is spreading in our community.”
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, Comal County’s Office of Public Health has received reports of the following test information:
- 125 tests conducted
- 9 positive tests
- 78 negative tests
- 38 results still pending
Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available atwww.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.