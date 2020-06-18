New Braunfels’ fourth annual Juneteenth Jubilee, celebrating the day slavery ended 155 years ago, is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Rivers Den Resort, 388 St. Mary in New Braunfels.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day African American slaves in Galveston received word of their freedom from Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger. Though the date has been celebrated in New Braunfels through the years, this is the first time an organized event will be held on the actual day.
Former City Council Member George Green is sponsoring the two-hour affair that includes a luncheon set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Members of churches and black organizations in Seguin and San Antonio will also attend the event, featuring guest speaker Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr., pastor of the St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler.
Gospel music artists and various bands will perform throughout the event, including the luncheon that features fried chicken, watermelon, beans, red Kool-Aid and Blue Bell ice cream.
Sponsors include Bush’s Chicken, Chicken Express, Arlan’s Grocery Market, Blue Bell Creameries, Seguin MLK/NAACP organizations and park owner Mark Anthony.
For more, call Green at 830-730-3559.
