The city of New Braunfels opened the Comal River to recreation at 2 p.m. Friday.
“As of this release (noon Friday), the Comal River flow has returned to safe conditions and the clarity of the water is returning to normal. City staff is finishing cleaning up debris along the river banks and at the Tube Chute Dam,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator. “As always, river-goers should remain cautious about debris that may not be visible under the water’s surface. And NBPD always encourages the use of life vests while participating in any water-related activity.”
Steady rain on Thursday afternoon prompted the second closure of the Comal River in six days after rains increased river flow to more than 400 cubic feet per second.
New Braunfels Police Chief Keith Lane ordered the Comal River closed early Saturday after overnight rains increased river flows past 800 cfs. City crews cleaned up the debris and the venue reopened at 300 cfs around 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Guadalupe River inside the city limits of New Braunfels remains open for recreation.
Ferguson said National Weather Service forecasters are predicting additional thunderstorms that will play a role in future decisions by city officials. The NWS forecasts an 80% chance of rain Friday afternoon, decreasing to a 60% chance overnight and to 30% Saturday morning.
“Please remember to “turn around, don’t drown” whenever you see water over a roadway and never drive around barricades,” Ferguson said.
