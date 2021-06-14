Divers late Sunday recovered the body of a man who is likely the fourth drowning victim at Canyon Lake in the past three months.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Canyon Lake Fire and EMS confirmed that South Hays Fire Department divers recovered Celestin Mc-Angy, 26, of Schertz, at 11:20 p.m. Sunday.
“He was located in the small cove near Party Cove, just east of Boat Ramp 7, in 47 feet of water,” Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said Mc-Angy was pronounced dead by Comal County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark.
Brinkkoeter said units from his department, Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens were called to the cove just east of Boat Ramp 7, at 5:42 p.m. on Sunday.
Brinkkoeter said because New Braunfels Fire Department divers were working Sunday’s drowning on the Guadalupe River, the SHFD Dive Team joined the search around 8:30 p.m.
The San Marcos Area Response Team disbanded two years ago and its members were integrated into the SHFD Dive Team, team member Lt. James Shew said.
Smith said the CCSO believes Mc-Angy fell from a boat, but no additional details were available Monday on exactly when Mc-Angy disappeared, who was with him and who made the emergency call to authorities. It is also unknown if Clark called for an autopsy.
TPWD Game Warden Samuel Padgett said he was with Mc-Angy’s family members as the search turned into a recovery effort between Cranes Mill Park and Comal Park. Smith confirmed those family members had been notified of the death.
The recovery was near the same location of the lake that the body of Luis Alexandria Rodriguez, 25, of Mexico, was recovered on July 9, 2020, five days after he submerged while swimming with friends near Party Cove.
If confirmed, Mc-Angy would be the fourth drowning at the lake in three months. Joel Jijo, 22, of Houston, was not wearing a lifejacket when last seen in the water between Boat Ramps No. 5 and No. 6 the morning of Saturday, May 29. His body was recovered on June 2.
Brian James Stein, 33, of Denver, Colorado, died April 26 after he submerged near Boat Ramp 11 across from Rebecca Creek Park. David Alberto Guerra, 34, of Houston, drowned March 17 trying to save children who were stranded in the lake after high winds drifted the family’s pontoon boat away from the Canyon Park shoreline.
The latter two drownings were ruled as accidental. TPWD was still compiling boat accident and water fatality reports on Jijo’s apparent drowning, which was also being probed by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.