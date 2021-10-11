A pickup truck collided with two motorcycles Friday evening, killing both motorcycle drivers and sending both occupants to the hospital, authorities said Monday.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Robert Mikel said units were called to just west of the intersection of Purgatory Road and Farm-to-Market Road 306 just after 6 p.m. Friday.
“We responded to a motor vehicle and motorcycle accident — two motorcycles collided with a pickup truck near (that intersection),” he said. “The two motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene. We transported two in the pickup truck by ground EMS to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in San Marcos.”
Mikel had no information on the ages and genders of the deceased motorcycle drivers, nor if they were wearing helmets. He said there was significant damage to the front of the pickup and that both motorcycles were totally destroyed.
Mikel said it took 32 minutes to extricate a 68-year-old woman from the truck; it wasn’t clear if she or the 62-year-old man also transported was driving the vehicle.
“She had life-threatening injuries,” Mikel said. “The male had non-life threatening injuries.”
Mikel said Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies were also at the scene in the 9600 block of FM 306. He said his crews remained on the scene until around 8:30 p.m.
Places of residence of the victims and other information was not immediately available from DPS or CCSO Monday morning.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
