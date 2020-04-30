Cheryl Fraser, Comal County public health director, said the county has added another confirmed case of COVID-19.
“As of this morning we have 55 positive cases,” she said, indicating of the 804 total tests conducted, 691 residents have tested negative for the virus and 58 tests are still pending.
The latest patient, a Bulverde resident in their 40s who is now self-isolating, leaves the county with 13 active cases. Six have died and 36 have recovered, with three still hospitalized and the rest isolating at home.
Fraser followed with some good news.
“On Monday, the office of public health is hosting Clinical Pathology Laboratories to conduct antibody testing by appointment only,” she said. “We want to continue to collect as much data as we can about COVID-19 and its spread in our community.”
Fraser said antibody testing, conducted through blood draws, will help the county get a picture of residents who unknowingly contracted the virus but have since recovered.
“There were a lot of people that probably had COVID-19 and stayed home, and this is an opportunity to test the ones that recovered and built up antibodies against the virus,” she said.
Fraser said there’s been a “great” increase in the numbers of residents making telemedicine appointments through the new county hotline (830-312-7980). The county recently posted the job opening for a second epidemiologist, and Fraser said the health office will reopen to the public next week.
“Beginning Monday we will begin accepting routine appointments for immunizations and the other services we provide,” she said. “We will not be open for walk-ins because of the steps we’ve taken to protect our staff. They can call 830-221-1150 to make an appointment; we’re already seeing the calls come in.”
On Thursday morning, officials setup a drive-in testing site at Comal High School.
New Braunfels added two cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, one in their 20s and another in their 50s. Both are self-isolating. Of New Braunfels’ 32 total virus cases, with 21 are from Comal County and another 11 in Guadalupe County.
Of Comal County’s 55 confirmed cases, 21 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, 10 are from the Bulverde area, five from eastern Comal County, five from north of Canyon Lake, three south of Canyon Lake, three from Garden Ridge, three from the Spring Branch area, two from Fair Oaks Ranch, two from southwest Comal County and one from central Comal County.
Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available at https://bit.ly/2SiZnUg.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
