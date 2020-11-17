As cases of COVID-19 increase again in Comal County, officials are taking a wait-and-see approach.
The county’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbed above 12% after public health officials added 67 new cases on Tuesday morning.
The recent spike began Oct. 26 and is in its third week, as 27 confirmed and 40 probable cases increased the county patient total to 4,201 since the pandemic began last March.
The local increase in cases mirrors similar rises across Texas, the rest of the United States, and much of the rest of the world.
County officials are urging residents to follow public health guidelines in wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and frequently sanitizing hands.
“We do see something of an upward trend, which doesn’t seem as bad as it is in other parts of the country, but it is definitely trending upward or it appears to be,” County Judge Sherman Krause said Monday. “We’re doing the same things we’ve always been promoting — that people follow the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.”
Krause said the latest uptick hasn’t been contract traced to any bars or restaurants, including nearly 20 venues that reopened a month ago under the county’s Open Safe Plan.
The measure requires establishments to follow COVID-19 preventive protocols and sanitation practices and cease serving alcohol by 11 p.m.
Krause said he is consulting with County Health Director Cheryl Fraser and Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde on the best ways to remind all establishments on enforcing social distancing and mask-wearing requirements outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services and monitored by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
“When you get people in bars, people just don’t keep their distance or maybe don’t practice the things people need to do,” Krause said. “We’re going to make a little bit of an outreach effort to them, to make sure they understand that it’s important, when customers come into their establishments, that they keep an eye on those things.”
Krause said the approach will be to remind and encourage rather than punitively enforce. Neither the county nor the city of New Braunfels has ticketed any business or individual suspected of a COVID-19 infraction this year.
“We will consult with both authorities on the best ways (to conduct) that approach,” Krause said.
Krause and local medical authorities have said the gradual decline in cases after a high of 1,134 active cases reported July 20 led some to relax with a sense of complacency setting in after active cases dipped to under 100 in October.
The county now has 326 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of 105 since last Tuesday. Most of the newest cases stem from New Braunfels, with 36 reported Tuesday, and Bulverde/Spring Branch, with 21. North of Canyon Lake added one case and South of Canyon Lake added nine.
Thirteen of the newest cases are under the age of 20, nine are in their 20s, 23 in their 30s and 40s, 17 in their 50s and 60s and five are older than 70.
The county has seen 124 deaths since COVID-19 arrived locally in mid-March. Health officials said seven county residents are hospitalized with the virus while local hospitals are dealing with 18 patients.
Eight of those are in intensive care and four are on ventilators — both numbers have climbed over the last 24 hours. There were 31 new recoveries for 3,751 total on Tuesday, with 32,152 tests that have led to 3,027 confirmed, 1,171 probable and three suspect cases.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate increased to 12.41% — up 2.02% from Monday and well above the 8.33% reported a week ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.