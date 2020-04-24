A timeline of notable state, city and county actions during the COVID-19 crisis:
March 4 – City website adds COVID-19 webpage.
March 10 – First COVID-19 positive case in Texas is reported in North Texas.
March 13 – President Donald Trump declares a national state of emergency.
March 13 – Gov. Abbott declares a state of disaster for all 254 Texas counties.
March 13 – City cancels employee awards ceremonies, suspends employee city-related travel for at least two months; cancels or suspends Parks and Recreation, Das Rec, Public Library and Westside Community Center programs.
March 13 – City reschedules Municipal Court dockets.
March 15 – City closes Das Rec, Library and Westside Community Center.
March 17 – Mayor Barron Casteel declares a local state of disaster.
March 18 – County confirms first COVID-19 case.
March 18 – County Judge Krause declares countywide disaster.
March 18 – City asks all employees to cancel personal leave, travel through end of April.
March 19 – City cancels Wein & Saengerfest.
March 19 – Texas declares statewide public health disaster; Gov. Abbott issues executive order banning social gatherings of 10 or more, closed bars and restaurants to indoor traffic, canceled visits to nursing homes and extended care facilities, all effective at midnight March 20; closes public and private schools through April 3.
March 19 – Mayor Casteel issues order closing nightclubs, taverns, microbreweries, micro-distilleries, wineries, private clubs, health studios, indoor commercial amusement businesses, bowling alleys, bingo parlors and theaters, effective at midnight March 19.
March 20 – City implements alternative citizens’ communications for City Council meetings.
March 22 – Gov. Abbott issues second executive order requiring all licensed health care professionals and facilities postpone elective medical procedures, effective immediately.
March 22 – Mayor Casteel issues similar order and closes private clubs, massage parlors, nail salons, hair salons, barber shops, beauty salons, hair removal services, spas, tattoo and piercing parlors, and personal services that cannot be provided without social distancing.
March 23 – City extends disaster declaration.
March 23 – New Braunfels Independent School District holds first local meeting with elected officials in the Zoom teleconferencing format.
March 24 – County extends disaster declaration.
March 24 – City issues “Stay Home/Work Safe” order updating previous order and defines essential and non-essential operations and activities (amended March 27)
March 27 – County identifies first community spread virus case.
March 27 – Comal County issues “Stay Home/Work Safely” guidance for businesses and residents in unincorporated county areas.
March 31 – Gov. Abbott bans non-essential business operations and enhanced social distancing measures through April 30; extends closures of public and private schools until May 4.
April 1 – City issues supplement to Stay Home/Work Safe” orders; County announces support for governor’s order and closes gyms, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios and cosmetology salons defined as non-essential operations.
April 2 – County approves funding for an epidemiologist to investigate current and past virus cases.
April 3 – Guadalupe County issues “Stay Home/Stay Safe” order.
April 3 – Comal County issues “Stay Home/Work Safely” order, mandating closure of non-essential businesses in unincorporated county areas effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 4 through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 30.
April 3 – City closes parks between 8 p.m. Thursday, April 9 through 8 a.m. Monday, April 13.
April 6 – County physicians open drive-thru virus testing site for patients referred by medical professionals.
April 8 – County closes two of four parks, county-owned Canyon Lake boat ramps from 5 p.m. Thursday, April 9 through 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.
April 16 – President Donald Trump announces three-phased plan to restore the country’s economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving it up to state governors to issue their own directives.
April 17 – Gov. Abbott’s new executive orders begin slow reopening of the state; keeps public schools and universities closed for the remainder of the academic year, opens state parks beginning Monday, April 20; allows non-elective medical procedures beginning Wednesday, April 22 and retail to-go services beginning Friday, April 24.
April 23 – County approves funding for a second epidemiologist.
Sources: City of New Braunfels, Comal County
